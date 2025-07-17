Parker Barrow with Megan Kane Live

Chester Live Rooms, 17 July 2025

Review

Blues infused southern rock ‘n’ roll blasted its way into Chester’s single live rock venue in the shape of Parker Barrow and its dynamic lead-lady Megan Kane. I suspect the band was new to most of the night’s audience but the local love affair with anything remotely connected with the blues genre was sure to get a fair hearing. And boy did it get a fair hearing…

The band was also new to me but I suspected from previous reviews by others this was a band worth spending listening time, and especially on a night when England’s women were playing to win a place in the European Cup semi-finals. First impressions were good. With no less than six players about to entertain us the stage looked well organised, pristine even, with instruments ready for the off. I also noted a strong sense of anticipation from the almost capacity crowd.

“Y’all know this is the first time the band have played the UK - in fact, it’s the first time we’ve been out the States,” she declared, the enthusiasm in her voice plain to see.

The hefty, dirty tones of new single ‘Make it’ opened proceedings by way of introduction to this unknown combo. And what an introduction. Immediately one was hit with drum and guitar sounds that blew the roof off the venue, and as if that wasn’t enough Megan Kane completed the package with vocals that can only be described as stunning (despite the dodgy venue acoustics). She kept hitting the bullseye throughout with songs like the contemplative ‘Back To Birmingham’ and the slower, moodier, darker ‘Glass Eyes Cryin”. This was a faultless performance, an exciting performance, by a band able to pull the emotional strings while rocking to hell out with instrumentals and vocals that really couldn’t be more inspiring, skilled and exciting

The band is touring later in the year with The Damn Truth and believe me when I say this promises to be one of the gigs of the year. And both bands lead by females that for me, are way ahead of the field.