The Last Dinner Party are pleased to announce details of a huge headline tour that spans from the Autumn through to next Spring 2026.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday 12th September. Fans who pre-order the album from the official store here: https://tldp.lnk.to/officialstore, will be offered access to tour pre-sale.

The Last Dinner Party Announce 35-Date Headline Tour Across UK, Europe and Australia. The Run Kicks Off At Dublin’s 3Arena on 14th November and Wraps In Oslo On 6th March 2026



New Album FROM THE PYRE Released 17th October 2025

The Last Dinner Party are pleased to announce details of a huge headline tour that spans from the Autumn through to next Spring.

The 35-date run kicks off with a UK/Ireland run which starts at Dublin’s 3Arena on 14th November and concludes with two nights at O2 Academy Brixton in London on 7th and 8th December. The band then heads to Australia in January and across Europe in February, concluding at Sentrum Scene in Oslo on 6th March. Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday 12th September. Fans who pre-order the album from the official store here: https://tldp.lnk.to/officialstore, will be offered access to tour pre-sale.

The Last Dinner Party release their second album, FROM THE PYRE, on 17th October 2025 via Island EMI. It was announced alongside the release of the album’s lead single, ‘This Is The Killer Speaking’. Watch the video HERE: https://tldp.lnk.to/thisisthekillerspeaking/youtube

The London five-piece headed into the studio early 2025 with Grammy Award winning producer Markus Dravs (Wolf Alice, Florence & The Machine, Bjork) to start work on the follow-up to their number 1 debut album, 2023’s PRELUDE TO ECTASY. FROM THE PYRE is the sound of a band having a lot of fun rather than feeling any innate pressure to follow-up on what was an explosively successful debut record. It’s also the sound of a young band developing and maturing their songwriting together, as tight a unit as the endless months out on the road pay testament to.

The Last Dinner Party on FROM THE PYRE:

“This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light.

The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”



“This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

Pre-order FROM THE PYRE here: https://tldp.lnk.to/fromthepyre