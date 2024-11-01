Japan 1945: Hiroshima Aftermath

One month after the American atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, 80 years ago this week, Wayne Miller photographed the devastation of the city and its people

Center of atomic bomb blast. Hiroshima, Japan. September 8, 1945. © Wayne Miller / Magnum Photos

On August 6, 1945, the U.S. bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, a Japanese city with a population of about 300,000. The force of the atomic blast was greater than 20,000 tons of TNT. According to U.S. statistics, 60,000-70,000 people were killed by the bomb. Other statistics show that 10,000 others were never found, and more than 70,000 were injured. Nearly two-thirds of the city was destroyed.

Destruction caused by the atomic bomb blast. Hiroshima, Japan. September 8, 1945. All images © Wayne Miller / Magnum Photos

An elderly lady in a makeshift hospital in the bank of Kango Ginku. Hiroshima, Japan. September 8, 1945

Victims are treated in the Kangyo Ginko bank. Hiroshima, Japan. September 8, 1945

Victims find refuge in a makeshift hospital in the bank building of Kango Ginku. Hiroshima, Japan. September 8, 1945

Dr. Hisikichi Tokoda in the operating room at Shinagawa Hospital. Tokyo, Japan. August, 1945

The epicenter of the atomic blast where Army barracks once stood. Hiroshima, Japan. September 8, 1945