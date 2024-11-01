COHEED AND CAMBRIA shares Endless Summer version of ‘Goodbye, Sunshine’ featuring Nick Hexum of 311

Listen HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhZNvnd5PYg

UK headline tour dates coming up in October. New album THE FATHER OF MAKE BELIEVE out now via Virgin Music Group

Following the release of their latest album earlier this year, THE FATHER OF MAKE BELIEVE, New York’s own Coheed and Cambria shares the Endless Summer version of album track ‘Goodbye, Sunshine’ featuring Nick Hexum of 311. The new version is not a remix of THE FATHER OF MAKE BELIEVE favorite, but was written from scratch with a tropical vibe. The song was co-produced by King Tubby protege and Dub legend himself, The Scientist, who brought in the horns, percussion and keys and helped bring a new zeal to the track. Zakk Cervini and Julian Gargiulo added additional production, as well as mixed and mastered the track. The band also shares a Dub Mix version of the track that was produced and mixed by The Scientist. Singer Claudio Sanchez explains, “The arrangement was born out of a Chicago Q101 Pop-Up stripped down radio performance. We enjoyed the version so much, we chose to explore it further by enlisting the help of 311’s Nick Hexum and dub producer The Scientist.”

Alongside the Endless Summer version of ‘Goodbye, Sunshine’, Coheed and Cambria shares the new music video directed by Josh Forbes, who also directed the band’s 2010 ‘Here We Are Juggernaut’ video, portraying a slapstick goof on 80’s tropical party life. Speaking about the music video, Sanchez notes, “It plays within the concept of the alternate realities we explored in our previous videos for our new album THE FATHER OF MAKE BELIEVE, while paying homage to one of our earliest videos, “A Favor House Atlantic” with some inspiration from the 1986 Harold Ramis comedy film, ‘Club Paradise.’”

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhZNvnd5PYg

Coheed and Cambria also just kicked off their summer co-headline tour alongside Taking Back Sunday with support from Foxing following their co-headline arena tour with Mastodon that took place this May and June. This November, Coheed will embark on their S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with Thursday, L.S. Dunes, The Dear Hunter, Illuminati Hotties and more. Full live dates below and tickets available HERE: https://www.coheedandcambria.com/tour

Coheed and Cambria UK headline tour dates 2025

17 Oct - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

18 Oct - University Great Hall, Cardiff, UK

20 Oct - Academy, Manchester, UK

21 Oct - O2 Academy, Brixton, UK

22 Oct - Rock City, Nottingham, UK