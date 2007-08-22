  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Glen Hansard For Ukraine

  Iron Maiden New Triple Vinyl

  Bruce Springsteen New 2022 LP

  Joe Bonamassa 2023 Tour

  Elbow Announce Ltd Edition

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Tom Waits 20th Anniversary LPs

  Chick Corea: The Montreux Years

  The Dears Back Soon

  Joanne Shaw Taylor Live 2022

  HAIM UK Tour & LP

  Pink Floyd ANIMALS Remix

  David Ford LP & Tour

  Gretchen Peters LP & Live

  Courtney Marie Andrews LP & Tour

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  Arcade Fire Tour & New LP

  Basia Bulat THE GARDEN

  Daytime TV Great Debut

  My Favourite Records

  Beth Nielsen LP & UK Tour

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chastity Brown’s LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Fest 2022

  St Vincent Adds 3 UK Tour Dates

  Download 2022 Tickets On Sale

  Chvrches Live

  Eric Gales LP & UK Tour

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  Newton Faulkner Live 2022

  New Joe Satriani LP

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  New Waterboys LP

  J. McLaughlin The Montreux Years

  Cat Power New LP in 2022

  2021 - A Record Year?

  Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

  Latest Album Reviews

  The Charlatans Live

  Placebo Back in 2022

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Courtney Marie Andrews New LP

c-223

Courtney Marie Andrews LOOSE FUTURE. Fat Possum

Background

GRAMMY-nominated and critically acclaimed songwriter COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS has released her new LP LOOSE FUTURE, on Fat Possum.

Stream LOOSE FUTURE in full here: https://cma.lnk.to/LooseFuture

https://www.courtneymarieandrews.com/

Described by MOJO as “her richest work” (4/5), the album is the follow up to her Grammy-nominated 2020 release Old Flowers, and has already been widely praised, earning attention from outlets like NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Consequence, glowing reviews in Uncut, The Times, and even high praise from Sir Elton John, who recently said that Andrews “reminds me of a young Joni Mitchell” on his Apple Music 1 show, where Courtney will be his featured guest on October 8th.

LOOSE FUTURE ultimately represents a high watermark of Andrews’ already celebrated career. Something of a departure from the more traditional Americana sound of Andrews’ earlier releases, the album was co-produced by Sam Evian (​​Big Thief, Cassandra Jenkins, Anna Burch) and recorded at Evian’s Flying Cloud Recordings studio in the Catskill Mountains. Album credits include Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums and Josh Kaufman (Bonnie Light Horseman) on multiple instruments and includes some of the most musically adventurous moments in her catalogue, as well as some of her most poignant song writing.

LOOSE FUTURE Review

Virtually every year I’m given a new musical creation from this American singer/songwriter. And on every occasion thus far I’m obliged to provide a wholly positive review and each LP improves and becomes more emotive. As a singer/songwriter there are few better right now and LOOSE FUTURE proves that beyond any doubt. But in this day and age artists cannot stand still in content and style, they should exhibit a degree of adventure; of change; without losing their unique musical signatures, and fans.

This album illustrates how a superb artist can perform the above trick and especially through the fresh eyes and ears of a new producer. From the opening title track I sense a freshness and sharpness of sound together with strong generic influences of pop and rock. In addition, there are heavenly backing vocals and a strong melody. Lyrically, she’s in habitually good form: “Crooked teeth, cigarette/The foolish way we place our bets/I have learned from my mistakes/There’s parts of me I can’t give away.”

That lightness of touch continues with ‘Older Now’ while adding a strong rhythmic backdrop and even stronger melody. ‘On The Line’ opens acoustically with plucked guitar and the most fragile, expressive vocal. This beautiful, slow-paced song is accompanied with simple but effective lyrics: “Red Roof Inn, rain on the window/Free breakfast, an American cliche/The emptiness, distractions of hope/Mind wanders while I pretend to stay.” ‘Satellite’ is another gently paced ballad with distinctive instrumental moments and multi-layered vocals that work so well, so bravely.

‘Thinkin’ Of You’ slips into a more country-rock style but with great subtlety and a truckload of melody. Lyrically, it’s one of my favourites: “Pictures of you aren’t the same/Can’t hold your hand or pick your brain/The heart in you is the heart in me/The stars you see are the ones in me/I’ll be thinkin’ on you/While you’re away/I’ll be thinkin’ of you.” My favourite vocal performance arrives next with the gently rolling Americana of ‘You Do What You Want’ with its deft instrumental touches and longing vocal.

‘Let Her Go’ with its extended instrumental intro gifts another superb vocal performance full of sadness, emotion and expression. It’s such a sweet, gentle vocal which totally enraptures. Every song on this LP hits the mark with a level of production which provides the greatest transparency of emotion and musicality. Courtney has done it again folks and this LP should be on everyone’s playlist.

4.5/5

Track List

1  Loose Future
2  Older Now
3  On the Line
4  Satellite
5  These Are the Good Old Days
6  Thinkin’ On You
7  You Do What You Want
8  Let Her Go
9  Change My Mind
10 Me & Jerry

c-136

Courtney Marie Andrews UK Tour Dates:

2022 In Store Shows

Oct 7th - Leeds, UK @ Crash
Oct 8th - Otley/Leeds, UK @ Vinyl Whistle
Oct 9th - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham
Oct 10th - Oxford, UK @ Truck
Oct 11th - Brighton, UK @ Resident
Oct 12th - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
Oct 13th - London, UK @ Rough Trade East, London

2023 Headline Dates

March 1 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
March 2 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
March 3 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
March 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
March 5 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
March 7 - London, UK @ KOKO
March 8 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
March 9 - Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

Tickets on sale now here: https://www.courtneymarieandrews.com

Biography: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Courtney_Marie_Andrews


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Black Stone Cherry
Black Stone Cherry
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Chester 2022 - Gallery: The Damn Truth
The Damn Truth New Brighton 2022 - Gallery: Newton Faulkner
Newton Faulkner
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage