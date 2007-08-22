Courtney Marie Andrews LOOSE FUTURE. Fat Possum

GRAMMY-nominated and critically acclaimed songwriter COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS has released her new LP LOOSE FUTURE, on Fat Possum.

Described by MOJO as “her richest work” (4/5), the album is the follow up to her Grammy-nominated 2020 release Old Flowers, and has already been widely praised, earning attention from outlets like NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Consequence, glowing reviews in Uncut, The Times, and even high praise from Sir Elton John, who recently said that Andrews “reminds me of a young Joni Mitchell” on his Apple Music 1 show, where Courtney will be his featured guest on October 8th.

LOOSE FUTURE ultimately represents a high watermark of Andrews’ already celebrated career. Something of a departure from the more traditional Americana sound of Andrews’ earlier releases, the album was co-produced by Sam Evian (​​Big Thief, Cassandra Jenkins, Anna Burch) and recorded at Evian’s Flying Cloud Recordings studio in the Catskill Mountains. Album credits include Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums and Josh Kaufman (Bonnie Light Horseman) on multiple instruments and includes some of the most musically adventurous moments in her catalogue, as well as some of her most poignant song writing.

Virtually every year I’m given a new musical creation from this American singer/songwriter. And on every occasion thus far I’m obliged to provide a wholly positive review and each LP improves and becomes more emotive. As a singer/songwriter there are few better right now and LOOSE FUTURE proves that beyond any doubt. But in this day and age artists cannot stand still in content and style, they should exhibit a degree of adventure; of change; without losing their unique musical signatures, and fans.

This album illustrates how a superb artist can perform the above trick and especially through the fresh eyes and ears of a new producer. From the opening title track I sense a freshness and sharpness of sound together with strong generic influences of pop and rock. In addition, there are heavenly backing vocals and a strong melody. Lyrically, she’s in habitually good form: “Crooked teeth, cigarette/The foolish way we place our bets/I have learned from my mistakes/There’s parts of me I can’t give away.”

That lightness of touch continues with ‘Older Now’ while adding a strong rhythmic backdrop and even stronger melody. ‘On The Line’ opens acoustically with plucked guitar and the most fragile, expressive vocal. This beautiful, slow-paced song is accompanied with simple but effective lyrics: “Red Roof Inn, rain on the window/Free breakfast, an American cliche/The emptiness, distractions of hope/Mind wanders while I pretend to stay.” ‘Satellite’ is another gently paced ballad with distinctive instrumental moments and multi-layered vocals that work so well, so bravely.

‘Thinkin’ Of You’ slips into a more country-rock style but with great subtlety and a truckload of melody. Lyrically, it’s one of my favourites: “Pictures of you aren’t the same/Can’t hold your hand or pick your brain/The heart in you is the heart in me/The stars you see are the ones in me/I’ll be thinkin’ on you/While you’re away/I’ll be thinkin’ of you.” My favourite vocal performance arrives next with the gently rolling Americana of ‘You Do What You Want’ with its deft instrumental touches and longing vocal.

‘Let Her Go’ with its extended instrumental intro gifts another superb vocal performance full of sadness, emotion and expression. It’s such a sweet, gentle vocal which totally enraptures. Every song on this LP hits the mark with a level of production which provides the greatest transparency of emotion and musicality. Courtney has done it again folks and this LP should be on everyone’s playlist.

4.5/5

1 Loose Future

2 Older Now

3 On the Line

4 Satellite

5 These Are the Good Old Days

6 Thinkin’ On You

7 You Do What You Want

8 Let Her Go

9 Change My Mind

10 Me & Jerry

