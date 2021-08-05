  Van Morrison Virtual Gig + LP

Van Morrison Virtual Gig + LP


v-16

VAN MORRISON ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE ON MAY 8TH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NUGS.NET

THE SHOW FOLLOWS THE MAY 7TH RELEASE OF HIS NEW DOUBLE-ALBUM LATEST RECORD PROJECT: VOLUME 1

Van Morrison will mark the May 7th release of his eagerly anticipated new double-album LATEST RECORD PROJECT: VOLUME 1 by playing his first-ever virtual performance on May 8th. The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform a livestream event from the renowned Real World Studios in Wiltshire that will see him debut some brand new songs alongside a selection of classic tracks.

The event is a partnership with nugs.net, the leading music platform for live concert streams and recordings. The platform hosts live streams and professionally recorded archive concerts from iconic artists.

v-25

Fans can tune in to the performance live on Saturday, May 8th at 8pm BST / 3pm EST. Tickets are available to pre-order here:

Van Morrison online-music of 05/08/2021, Filmed @ Real World Studios, England

Set to be released on May 7th, the 28-track ‘Latest Record Project: Volume 1′ album spans everything from the saxophone-led R&B gem ‘Jealousy’ to the joyful, country-tinged ‘A Few Bars Early’ via the spirited Them-style garage rock of the self-explanatory ‘Stop Bitching, Do Something’. While it touches upon the romantic sentiment and late-night warmth that people love Van Morrison for, the overriding theme is a straight-talking commentary on contemporary life.

The album, his 42nd studio set, has been previewed by the lead single ‘Only A Song’ which demonstrates that his distinctive flair for timeless blues, R&B, jazz and soul remains as singular as ever. The song has already been named Record of the Week at Radio 2, where it was added straight to the playlist, with further airplay coming at Jazz FM. The album has been further previewed with the release of its title track.

LATEST RECORD PROJECT: VOLUME 1 is available to pre-order here: Van Morrison - Latest Record Project Volume I (lnk.to) It will be released on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl and digital formats. All pre-orders will receive instant downloads of the tracks ‘Only A Song’ and ‘Latest Record Project’.

Live online music - stream music & watch live concerts (nugs.net)

Van Morrison Official Website | Tours, Music, Songs

Latest Record Project Volume 1 (vanmorrison.com)

New Album Track List

v-34

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lz9FFZLJnZM

https://vanmorrison.lnk.to/latestrecordprojectPR


Back


