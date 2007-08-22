The band reveal powerful imagery in video for new single, the title track to their brand new record

ALL SOULS HILL Out May 6th 2022 on Cooking Vinyl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RO97KmzEnNo

The Waterboys today release another video for new single ‘All Souls Hill’ - the title track to their new album out May 6th on Cooking Vinyl and which follows 2020’s critically acclaimed GOOD LUCK SEEKER.

The back end of 2021 saw the new album’s first offering ‘The Liar’, a descriptive swipe at political charlatanry and ‘All Souls Hill’ delivers another passionate message, featuring haunting classical imagery from the New York Public Library’s archive, each painting illustrating a couplet from the incredible lyric of this string-led upbeat track.

Mike Scott: “ALL SOULS HILL is a fast-forward blast through human history, from mythical beginnings to coruscating present, set to a psychodramatic soundscape.”

ALL SOULS HILL album is nine tracks of classic Waterboys, all mixed by Scott himself. Announced off the back of the band’s recent sold out UK tour and box set THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: THE WATERBOYS’ FISHERMAN’S BLUES/ROOM TO ROAM, 1989-1990, ALL SOULS HILL is current, well-observed social commentary, but with an air of hope.

“The album ALL SOULS HILL is mysterious, otherworldly, tune-banging and emotional.” comments Mike. “I made it with Waterboys old and new and my co-producer, brilliant sonic guru Simon Dine. Its nine songs tell stories, explore dreamscapes, and cast a cold but hopeful eye on the human drama.”

The Waterboys’ last record, their 14th studio album GOOD LUCK, SEEKER, was released last year to widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. The Daily Telegraph have hailed it as one of their cultural highlights of the summer whilst Uncut, Mojo, Classic Rock, Record Collector and more are claiming it as one of the band’s greatest records.

Current Members

Mike Scott - vocals, guitar, piano (1981-94, 1998-present)

Steve Wickham - electric fiddle, mandolin (1985-90, 2001-present)

Ralph Salmins - drums (2011-present)

“Brother” Paul Brown - keyboards (2013-present)

Jess Kav - vocalist (2017-present)

Zeenie Summers - vocalist (2017-present)

Aongus Ralston - bass (2017-present)