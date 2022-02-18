JOE SATRIANI New Studio Album - THE ELEPHANTS OF MARS

In Stores April 8, 2022, via new worldwide partnership with earMusic

Format: Ltd. Coloured Vinyl, Black Vinyl, Digipak CD and Digital

Pre-Order the Album: https://joe-satriani.lnk.to/TheElephantsOfMars

New Single ‘Faceless’ Released 18 February 2022

Stream The Single: https://joe-satriani.lnk.to/Faceless

Watch the ‘Faceless’ music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjHynXoroE

World-renowned guitarist, JOE SATRIANI recently announced the upcoming release of. 19th studio album, THE ELEPHANTS OF MARS set for release on April 8, 2022. Today he unleashes his second single, ‘Faceless’, via his new label, earMUSIC.

Pre-orders are available now and include a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version. The new album crackles with an exciting new energy, briskly traveling through stylistic roads that feel freshly updated, viewed through new eyes. New single, ‘Faceless’, available to stream here: https://joe-satriani.lnk.to/Faceless, shows a melodic and poignant side of the album. Satriani describes ‘Faceless’ as a composition that deals with loneliness. “It’s about when the person you want to see you for who you really are, doesn’t seem to recognize you.” He continues, “It’s also a comment on a society where people are truly knowing each other less and less, being separated by their differences rather than being united for their shared hopes and dreams. The solo section represents one’s true self finally breaking free.”

Watch the visualiser video for ‘Faceless’ at www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjHynXoroE

The guitarist challenged himself to create a “new standard” for instrumental guitar albums to be measured against, one which would work from “a new platform of his own design,” as he terms it. “I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now.” From the gripping, sci-fi madness of ‘Through A Mother’s Day Darkly’, to the isolation felt in a decaying urban landscape, as depicted in first single ‘Sahara’, to the general endorphin levels that peak as the elephants finally roar in the title track, ‘The Elephants of Mars’ will stampede across your mind, leaving a sonic imprint that doesn’t fade.

In 2020 with all time constraints removed, THE ELEPHANTS OF MARS represents the album that Satriani himself hoped he could deliver with his band. “We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

With this new album Satriani joins the eclectic and exciting roster of earMUSIC. General Manager, Max Vaccaro remarked, “Some years ago, we were lucky to be the label chosen by Joe Satriani for the extremely fortunate Chickenfoot project. It was impossible not to notice and admire the dedication, the work ethic, and the monstrous talent in the recording studio and on stage. We knew, though, that he had the same “home” for his solo music for decades and that for him, being signed to a record company meant loyalty and belonging. It is with great joy and sense of responsibility that now, some years later, we welcome Joe for his first solo work with earMUSIC. We thank him for having written and recorded very special music that will make a lot of fans happy, and we like to think this will be the first of many great albums to come.”

TRACKLISTING

1. Sahara

2. The Elephants of Mars

3. Faceless

4. Blue Foot Groovy

5. Tension and Release

6. Sailing the Seas of Ganymede

7. Doors of Perception

8. E 104th St NYC

9. Pumpin’

10. Dance of the Spores

11. Night Scene

12. Through a Mother’s Day Darkly

13. 22 Memory Lane

14. Desolation

FORMATS:

CD Jewel case, Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself), 2LP Gatefold, Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange, Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple, Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink, Digital

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has travelled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3″ guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen front man Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9.