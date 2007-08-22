  New Dave Grohl Book

SIMON & SCHUSTER TO PUBLISH NEW BOOK FROM LEGENDARY MUSICIAN DAVE GROHL

Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3OqQvCClNY

Simon & Schuster (UK) Ltd, announced today that they will publish THE STORYTELLER by Grammy-winning musician, documentary filmmaker and fledgling author Dave Grohl. Deputy Publishing Director, Non-Fiction, Ian Marshall negotiated the deal for UK & Commonwealth rights with WME. Grohl is managed by Silva Artist Management. The book will also be published in the USA (Dey Street Books), Finland (Bazar), Germany (Ullstein), Holland (A.W. Bruna) and Italy (Rizzoli).

Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities (‘It’s a piece of cake! Just do four hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!’), I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand. The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child.”

This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician. From hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to flying halfway around the world for one epic night with my daughters…the list goes on. I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement.

Dave Grohl has been one of the most beloved and respected figures on the international music scene since his recorded debut with Nirvana on 1991’s generation-defining NEVERMIND. Grohl took centre stage with Foo Fighters’ 1995 self-titled debut, the first of 10 albums in a massive 12-Grammy-winning streak, most recently including the No 1 album sales charting MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT. Grohl has travelled the planet doing the thing he loves most – playing rock ’n’ roll marathons for tens of thousands of ecstatic Foo Fighter fans. But when the pandemic necessitated going into lockdown, Grohl took stock of how he might use this moment of pause. Channelling his creativity into writing and using his remarkable skill for storytelling, in May 2020 he wrote a moving reflection for The Atlantic on missing the thrill of live music during the Covid era that went viral. Then, ending a longstanding self-imposed exile from social media, Grohl’s new Instagram account @davestruestories was born. This new platform became a way for Dave to share his extraordinary (and funny) stories with fans and fellow music nuts, and now Grohl is set to build upon that momentum with his first book.

Grohl’s new book is as much a celebration of music as it is about the moments that have moulded him into the man he is today. From hilarious childhood mishaps, touching family moments, leaving home to see the world at eighteen, to spectacular stories about Nirvana, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney, playing drums for Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, performing at the White House, and even swing dancing with AC/DC, with all love, laughs, loss and embarrassments along the way, THE STORYTELLER is a fascinating look at a life lived loud.

