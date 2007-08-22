|
Historic Royal Palaces and IMG are delighted to announce today the hotly anticipated return of live music to Hampton Court Palace in August 2021. Traditionally held in June, this year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival has been rescheduled following the government’s roadmap announcements and will take place two months later in August. Legendary artist Tom Jones, music icon Van Morrison, indie idols Bastille ReOrchestrated, British rock heroes Keane and Swedish sensations Björn Again join this year’s line-up. The concerts are held in Base Court, one of the magnificent Tudor courtyards within the palace. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 6 April, available from: https://hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com/
Following their critically acclaimed 2018 ReOrchestrated tour, on Tuesday 17 August and Wednesday 18 August attendees will see Brit-nominated Bastille reprise a selection of songs from their three albums (Bad Blood, Wild World, Doom Days); re-imagining, deconstructing and rearranging their iconic songs with a 20-piece orchestra and choir.
Keane first skyrocketed to fame back in 2004 with their debut album, HOPES AND FEARS, which featured alternative rock anthems such as ‘Everybody’s Changing’ and ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, the album was awarded the 2005 Brit Award for Best British Album. Having taken a hiatus back in 2013, the quartet are now back after releasing their stunning fifth studio album, CAUSE AND EFFECT. The band will grace the stage at Hampton Court Palace Festival on Thursday 19 August.
