Hampton Court Palace Fest 2021

h-54

HAMPTON COURT PALACE FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES LINE-UP FOR AUGUST 2021

VAN MORRISON, BASTILLE REORCHESTRATED, KEANE, TOM JONES AND BJÖRN AGAIN

Festival moves from June to August 2021

h-19

Tom Jones, Bastille ReOrchestrated, Van Morrison, Keane and Björn Again confirmed for 2021 edition

Lionel Richie, Rick Astley and George Benson secured for June 2022 dates

Tickets on sale at 10am, Tuesday 6 April, available on https://hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com/

h-28

​Historic Royal Palaces and IMG are delighted to announce today the hotly anticipated return of live music to Hampton Court Palace in August 2021. Traditionally held in June, this year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival has been rescheduled following the government’s roadmap announcements and will take place two months later in August. Legendary artist Tom Jones, music icon Van Morrison, indie idols Bastille ReOrchestrated, British rock heroes Keane and Swedish sensations Björn Again join this year’s line-up. The concerts are held in Base Court, one of the magnificent Tudor courtyards within the palace. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 6 April, available from: https://hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com/

m-118
The festival will open on Friday 13 August with legendary artist, Van Morrison. Entering the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007 and winning an Americana, BRIT and Grammy award for his outstanding contribution to music, Van Morrison is a true icon. From BROWN EYED GIRL to MOONDANCE, the impact of the OBE awarded, global sensation’s artistry on the music industry is inconceivable and his legacy stronger than ever.

b-127
Björn Again will return to the Hampton Court stage with a show of much-loved ABBA songs and 70’s fun on Saturday 14 August. Their internationally acclaimed show has been performed in 71 countries over 35 years, amassing over 5,000 performances and is acknowledged for initiating the ABBA revival.

bastille-12

Following their critically acclaimed 2018 ReOrchestrated tour, on Tuesday 17 August and Wednesday 18 August attendees will see Brit-nominated Bastille reprise a selection of songs from their three albums (Bad Blood, Wild World, Doom Days); re-imagining, deconstructing and rearranging their iconic songs with a 20-piece orchestra and choir.

keane-11

Keane first skyrocketed to fame back in 2004 with their debut album, HOPES AND FEARS, which featured alternative rock anthems such as ‘Everybody’s Changing’ and ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, the album was awarded the 2005 Brit Award for Best British Album. Having taken a hiatus back in 2013, the quartet are now back after releasing their stunning fifth studio album, CAUSE AND EFFECT. The band will grace the stage at Hampton Court Palace Festival on Thursday 19 August.

