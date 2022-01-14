  Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

c-132

New Album THE BOY NAMED IF Released January 14th, 2022 on EMI

Following the announcement of the new album THE BOY NAMED IF, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a UK tour, THE BOY NAMED IF & Other Favourites, in June 2022, culminating with a show at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 23rd June. THE BOY NAMED IF is released January 14th on EMI.

Elvis Costello will return to the UK in June 2022 with The Imposters (Steve Nieve - keyboards; Pete Thomas - drums; Davey Faragher - bass and backing vocals) along with Charlie Sexton for an extensive UK run of dates. Ian Prowse will be opening the show, performing songs from his upcoming album. ONE HAND ON THE STARRY PLOUGH will be released 11th February, 2022.

c-125

Tickets will be available Friday, 10th December at 10am from HERE: https://tour.elviscostello.com/

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Dates:

c-94

June 2022

Sun 5th -     Brighton Dome
Tue 7th -     Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Wed 8th -    Newcastle O2 City Hall
Fri 10th -     Liverpool Philharmonic
Sat 11th -    Manchester Opera House
Mon 13th -  Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tue 14th -   Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thu 16th -   Oxford New Theatre
Fri 17th -     Bath The Forum
Sun 19th -   Portsmouth Guildhall
Mon 20th -  Swansea Arena
Wed 22nd -  Ipswich Regent Theatre
Thur 23rd -  London Eventim Apollo

c-1113

Wednesday, 8th December sees the release of a Lupe-O-Vision short feature for the album’s first cut ‘Magnificent Hurt’ by marionette maker, Tony Sinnett in collaboration with Eamon Singer and Arlo McFurlow and edited by Elliot Thomas. Watch this space. https://www.youtube.com/elviscostello

Since his U.K. tour of 2020 was curtailed after a triumphant Hammersmith Apollo appearance in March 2020, Elvis Costello has released the album, HEY CLOCKFACE and the subsequent French language E.P., La Face de Pendule à Coucou - featuring the voices of Iggy Pop and Isabelle Adjani.

