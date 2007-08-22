  Gretchen Peters LP & Live

David Ford LP & Tour

df-3

I’m doing another tour!

This one is taking place in October to support the release of his eighth album, LOVE AND DEATH.

I think it’s the best album I have made. It was recorded live in the studio with a band comprised of the most incredible musicians I have ever seen and heard. In October, I’m getting this magnificent band back together for a short run of gigs. Now you probably know me well enough to know I’m not usually one for getting excited. I like to maintain a dignified poise but bloody hell I’m excited to put this show on the stage. I advise in the most vigorous terms that you attend your nearest gig so that I might be proven right about the awesomeness of this event.” - David Ford

live-311

Tickets are out now.

TOUR 2022

October 12th Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre
October 13th London Nell’s
October 14th Birmingham Hare & Hounds
October 15th Glasgow CCA
October 16th Leeds Brudenell Social

d-118

If you can’t wait that long and need something to keep you going through the summer, might I suggest a Summer Holiday? Annie Dressner and I will be performing a uniquely theatrical set of beautiful duets in some unlikely locations this July. I can promise that this will be a gig like nothing you have seen before.

Ticket links are here: http://www.dressnerford.com/

Also our record 48 Hours will be out on July 1st in all the usual places but I’ll probably send you another little note about that. I don’t mean to hassle you but there’s just a lot going on right now.

http://davidfordmusic.com/

df-2

Biography

Born 16 May 1978, Dartford, Kent, England. Singer-songwriter Ford’s musical career began at school in the early 90s, honing his guitar and vocal skills as a member of several different bands. While attending Manchester University in the late 90s he met drummer Glenn Hooper and bass player Jo Taylor, and together they formed Beachy Head. The trio changed their name to Easyworld early in the new millennium and released two critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful albums. The death knell for the band was rung in 2004 after a final performance at the V festival.

df-12

After V2004 Ford, who had increasingly yearned to go solo, retreated back to the earthy environs of Lewes, East Sussex, to develop his gritty, heart-wrenching lyrics. It was in the cellar of his Lewes flat that he wrote and recorded his debut, I SINCERELY APOLOGISE FOR THE TROUBLE I CAUSED, released in February 2005 on the Independiente label. Ford said the album was born out of the positive philosophy that ‘shit happens but if it doesn’t kill you, get up and keep moving forward.’ With track titles such as ‘Cheer Up (You Miserable Fuck)’ and ‘I Don’t Care What You Call Me’, Ford wore his heart on his sleeve in a truly revealing, irreverent manner, marking his debut as one of the most interesting singer-songwriter releases of the year. Extensive tours supporting Starsailor and Damien Dempsey followed in 2005 and 2006.

instrument-11

REQUIEM SONG LYRICS

Well, the world’s getting heavy and it sticks to my feet
Well practiced in losing and brave in defeat
With no friends in this business you keep enemies sweet
And keep one in the chamber for every stranger you meet

—————–

Well, I’ll take pieces of silver for a head full of rhyme
I’ll take a headache and a casket for a life full of time
I’ll take a patch of New Mexico and I’ll call it mine
And I swear never to return to the scene of the crime

—————–

Well, the mob’s getting angry and the torches alight
‘Cause they’re putting up taxes by a penny tonight
And you can never taste freedom, boys, if you run from a fight
And when the heavens are falling take a step to the right

—————-

So we smoke ourselves skinny, we drink ourselves blind
Self-discovery knocks but there is nothing to find
And if you’re looking for victims would you keep me in mind?
Let us be kissed on the cheek, let us be fucked from behind

—————-

There’s no need to tread carefully, there’s no need for fear
Just talk in obscure non-specifics and try to look sincere
Every administration blames the one from last year
So when consequence calls there’ll be nobody here

—————

So we sell our kids for a tankful of gas
And a lifetime in plastics for a fistful of cash
Let the rivers run dry, let the economy crash
And let the discotheques resound to the requiem mass

—————-

So we sell our kids for a tankful of gas
And a lifetime in plastics for a fistful of cash
Let the rivers run dry, let the economy crash

By David Ford

portr-121

http://davidfordmusic.com/

http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/10/?album=3649&gallery=2176

http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/features/hidden-uk-music-gems/

df-4


