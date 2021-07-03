ANDREA BOCELLI CONCERTO: ONE NIGHT IN CENTRAL PARK - 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION Sugar/Decca Records

HONOURS ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIVE ALBUMS IN HISTORY

CONCERTO: ONE NIGHT IN CENTRAL PARK - 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

ALBUM RELEASE - 10TH SEPTEMBER 2021 ON SUGAR/DECCA RECORDS

“Central Park represents the height of my career or at least the most thrilling moment of my entire career. I realized that my dreams had been surpassed by reality. That my reality had surpassed my dreams.” - Andrea Bocelli

“That was a memorable milestone in my career. One of its highest and most emotionally overwhelming moments. A mega-show that took 16 months of work, as well as a brave and ambitious artistic undertaking. A concert that went on to become my first fully live album, for which every note was recorded live, without a safety net” - Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli, one of the most celebrated singers of all time, speaks emotively of a particularly poignant moment in his career, the One Night in Central Park concert. A childhood dream come true; the event marked Bocelli’s global significance and ongoing journey as a superstar. Now, in the summer of 2021, Bocelli embraces ten years since the all-star extravaganza. The special remastered album, CONCERTO, ONE NIGHT IN CENTRAL PARK, captures the charming, but raw, nature of a live album that was lovingly recorded in New York, September 15th, 2011. It also features exceptional new renditions, including brand-new recording of ‘O Sole Mio’. The album will be released on the 10th of September, shortly followed by celebrations that look back over ten epic years.

Dedicated to the memory of his beloved Father, who had never had the chance to cross an ocean, Bocelli speaks fondly of his family’s encouragement when he was just a budding artist. ONE NIGHT IN CENTRAL PARK was, and is, a dream fuelled by the power of fatherly love, now revisited and reinvented especially for 2021.

The night’s impressive cast included fellow legends Celine Dion, Tony Bennet, David Foster and Chris Botti. All of whom represented high-level artist mastery. The astounding venue held over 70,000 fans and over 200 musicians that adorned the legendry Great Lawn. With the world-renowned Italian tenor at the centre of everyone’s gaze, Bocelli spoke of his worry that the performance would be cancelled due to the threatening grey clouds above. Even so, with much relief and excitement, the night went on.

“I wanted to go to my dressing room to say a few prayers, together with Filippo Sugar and the rest of those present. I also mulled over the great honour I had, to be singing together with many of my wonderful peers, right where my great friend and Maestro, Luciano Pavarotti, had performed 18 years earlier.” - Andrea Bocelli

Released on remastered CD, Fan Edition CD / DVD, Limited Edition Fan Edition CD/DVD + Poster, 180g gold vinyl, DVD & Blu-ray

Tracklist

1. LA DONNA E’ MOBILE - Rigoletto

2. DI QUELLA PIRA - Il Trovatore

3. AVE MARIA CENTRAL PARK VERSION

4. VICINO A TE S’ACQUETA - Andrea Chénier - Duet with Ana María Martínez

5. AU FOND DU TEMPLE SAINT - Les Pêcheurs de perles - Duet with Bryn Terfel

6. O SOAVE FANCIULLA - La Bohème - Duet with Pretty Yende

7. LIBIAMO NE’ LIETI CALICI - ” La Traviata” with P. Yende, B Terfel, A.M. .Martínez

8. AMAZING GRACE

9. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Duet with Tony Bennett

10. THE PRAYER - Duet with Céline Dion, with David Foster on piano

11. MORE (Ti guarderò nel cuore) with Chris Botti on trumpet and David Foster on piano

12. YOUR LOVE (Once upon a time in the west)

13. NEL BLU, DIPINTO DI BLU (Volare ) with David Foster on piano

14. FUNICULI’ FUNICULA’ with Andrea Griminelli on flute

15. EN ARANJUEZ CON TU AMOR - Concierto de Aranjuez with Nicola Benedetti on violin

16. TIME TO SAY GOODBYE ( Con te partirò) duet with Ana María Martínez

17. NESSUN DORMA - Turandot

18. ‘O SOLE MIO (BONUS TRACK)

