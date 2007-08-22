  Basia Bulat THE GARDEN

  Daytime TV Great Debut

  My Favourite Records

  Beth Nielsen LP & UK Tour

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chastity Brown’s LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Fest 2022

  St Vincent Adds 3 UK Tour Dates

  Josh Radin LP & 2022 Tour

  Download 2022 Tickets On Sale

  Chvrches Live

  Eric Gales LP & UK Tour

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  Record Reviews

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  Newton Faulkner Live 2022

  New Joe Satriani LP

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  New Waterboys LP

  J. McLaughlin The Montreux Years

  Erin Rae New LP Feb 2022

  Cat Power New LP in 2022

  2021 - A Record Year?

  Hampton Court 2022

  Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

  West Side Story 2021

  Latest Album Reviews

  The Charlatans Live

  Placebo Back in 2022

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  On Barbra Streisand

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Arcade Fire Tour & New LP

h-68

Arcade Fire Tour & LP

ARCADE FIRE WE NEW ALBUM OUT NOW AND WORLD TOUR ANNOUNCED

Produced by Nigel Godrich, Win & Regine, and recorded in multiple locales including New Orleans, El Paso and Mount Desert Island, WE paradoxically distills ‘the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever’ (per the band’s Win Butler) into a concise 40 minute epic - one as much about the forces that threaten to pull us away from the people we love, as it is inspired by the urgent need to overcome them. The album’s cathartic journey follows a definable arc from darkness into light over the course of seven songs divided into two distinct sides - Side I channeling the fear and loneliness of isolation, and Side ‘WE’ expressing the joy and power of reconnection. On the album’s cover, a photograph of a human eye by the artist JR evokes Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. This stunning image - embellished by the distinctive airbrush colour tinting of Terry Pastor (utilising the same physical technique he employed on David Bowie’s iconic ‘Hunky Dory’ and ‘Ziggy Stardust’ covers) - is the visual expression of WE.

UK AND EUROPEAN DATES TO FEATURE SPECIAL GUEST FEIST

a-113

Photo Credit: María José Govea

Following the universally acclaimed reception to singles ‘The Lightning I, II’ and ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’, Arcade Fire’s “” (The New Yorker) WE is out now in its entirety via Columbia Records.

WE’s release coincides with the announcement of Arcade Fire’s autumn world tour. In the wake of surprise underplays including New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Coachella’s Mojave Tent, and a triumphant visit to the UK with the reopening of iconic London venue KOKO, the WE world tour will see the return of the full production Arcade Fire “must-see live act” (Variety) experience to global stages, launching in Dublin on Tuesday, 30th August and running through 1st December in Toronto. The UK leg of the WE tour - featuring special guest Feist - will kick off in Birmingham on 2nd September ahead of shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London’s O2 Arena. North America will be treated to very special guest Beck playing a nightly acoustic set, starting 28th October in Washington D.C.

h-413

Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now. Arcade Fire has partnered with PLUS1 (http://www.plus1.org) so that $1/£1/€1 per ticket goes to KANPE (http://www.kanpe.org), and their work bringing support to the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

https://af.lnk.to/WE-CDAW

For tickets and further information, visit https://www.arcadefire.com/

h-312

Photo Credit: Leonardo Samrani

UK & EUROPE Tour Dates 2022

30 Aug - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *
2 Sept - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *
3 Sept - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *
5 Sept - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *
8 Sept - London, UK - O2 Arena *
11 Sept - Lille, FR - Zenith *
12 Sept - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis *
14 Sept - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena *
15 Sept- Paris, FR - Accor Arena *
17 Sept - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *
18 Sept - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *
21 Sept - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center *
22 Sept - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *
23 Sept - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *
25 Sept - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena *
26 Sept - Nantes, FR - Zenith *
28 Sept - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome *
29 Sept - Berlin, DE - Mercedes Benz Arena *
1 Oct - Warsaw, PL - Torwar *

* with special guest Feist

h-214

Photo Credit: Tammy Lo

Biography

Arcade Fire is a Canadian indie rock band, consisting of husband and wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, alongside Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara. The band’s current touring line-up also includes former core member Sarah Neufeld and multi-instrumentalists Paul Beaubrun, Dan Boeckner and Eric Heigle. Each of the band’s studio albums features contributions from composer and violinist Owen Pallett. The band formerly featured Win’s younger brother Will Butler, who departed in 2021 after eighteen years.

h-58

Founded in 2001 by friends and classmates Butler and Josh Deu, the band came to prominence in 2004 with the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Funeral. Their second studio album, Neon Bible, won them the 2008 Meteor Music Award for Best International Album and the 2008 Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year. Their third studio album, The Suburbs, was released in 2010 to critical acclaim and commercial success. It received many accolades, including the 2011 Grammy for Album of the Year, the 2011 Juno Award for Album of the Year and the 2011 Brit Award for Best International Album. In 2013, Arcade Fire released their fourth album, Reflektor, and scored the feature film Her, for which band members Will Butler and Owen Pallett were nominated in the Best Original Score category at the 86th Academy Awards. In 2017, the band released their fifth studio album Everything Now.

All the band’s studio albums have received nominations for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys. Funeral is widely considered by music critics to be one of the greatest albums of the 2000s. The band’s work has also been named three times as a shortlist nominee for the Polaris Music Prize: in 2007 for Neon Bible, in 2011 for The Suburbs and in 2014 for Reflektor.

The band has been described as indie rock, art rock, dance-rock, and baroque pop. They play guitar, drums, bass guitar, piano, violin, viola, cello, double bass, xylophone, glockenspiel, keyboard, synthesizer, French horn, accordion, harp, mandolin and hurdy-gurdy, and take most of these instruments on tour; the multi-instrumentalist band members switch duties throughout shows.


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Ukraine 2022 - Gallery: Unending Misery
Unending Misery 2022 - Gallery: Spring 2
Spring 2
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage