JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE UK ARENA CONCERTS IN MAY 2023

48-HOUR PLANET ROCK TICKET PRE-SALE 9AM WEDNESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER VIA https://planetradio.co.uk/planet-rock/

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE 9AM FRIDAY 30 SEPTEMBER FROM: https://planetradio.co.uk/planet-rock/

https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

https://www.seetickets.com/

https://www.gigantic.com/

Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and Neil O’Brien Entertainment is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in May 2023.

Dates include Bournemouth International Centre on Tuesday 9 May, Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday 10 May, Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday 12 May, Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday 13 May, and Birmingham Utilita Arena on Sunday 14 May.

Planet Rock will run an exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 9am UK on Wednesday 28 September via https://planetradio.co.uk/planet-rock/

The 2023 UK tour will see Bonamassa performing songs from his 15th solo studio album TIME CLOCKS his GRAMMY Award-nominated studio album ROYAL TEA plus classic tracks from his rich treasure trove back catalogue including the albums REDEMPTION, BLUES OF DESPERATION and THE BALLAD OF JOHN HENRY, plus many more Bonamassa fan favourites.

Image By Robert Sutton

“Bonamassa is a seminal blues titan.” - Classic Rock

“Joe Bonamassa is remarkable.” - Uncut

“Smokin’ virtuosity.” - The Times

“Electrifying brilliance.” - Daily Star

“Bonamassa shows that he loves the music and is as invested in it as his audience is. A brilliant night.” - Music News

JOE BONAMASSA MAY 2023 UK TOUR

BOURNEMOUTH, INTERNATIONAL CENTRE

TUESDAY 9 MAY 2023

BLACKPOOL, OPERA HOUSE

WEDNESDAY 10 MAY 2023

LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA

FRIDAY 12 MAY 2023

NEWCASTLE, UTILITA ARENA

SATURDAY 13 MAY 2023

BIRMINGHAM, UTILITA ARENA

SUNDAY 14 MAY 2023