Joe Bonamassa 2023 Tour
JOE BONAMASSA ANNOUNCES FIVE UK ARENA CONCERTS IN MAY 2023
48-HOUR PLANET ROCK TICKET PRE-SALE 9AM WEDNESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER VIA https://planetradio.co.uk/planet-rock/
TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE 9AM FRIDAY 30 SEPTEMBER FROM: https://planetradio.co.uk/planet-rock/
https://jbonamassa.com/tour-dates/
Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and Neil O’Brien Entertainment is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in May 2023.
Dates include Bournemouth International Centre on Tuesday 9 May, Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday 10 May, Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday 12 May, Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday 13 May, and Birmingham Utilita Arena on Sunday 14 May.
Planet Rock will run an exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale from 9am UK on Wednesday 28 September via https://planetradio.co.uk/planet-rock/
The 2023 UK tour will see Bonamassa performing songs from his 15th solo studio album TIME CLOCKS his GRAMMY Award-nominated studio album ROYAL TEA plus classic tracks from his rich treasure trove back catalogue including the albums REDEMPTION, BLUES OF DESPERATION and THE BALLAD OF JOHN HENRY, plus many more Bonamassa fan favourites.
“Bonamassa is a seminal blues titan.” - Classic Rock
“Joe Bonamassa is remarkable.” - Uncut
“Smokin’ virtuosity.” - The Times
“Electrifying brilliance.” - Daily Star
“Bonamassa shows that he loves the music and is as invested in it as his audience is. A brilliant night.” - Music News
JOE BONAMASSA MAY 2023 UK TOUR
BOURNEMOUTH, INTERNATIONAL CENTRE
BLACKPOOL, OPERA HOUSE
LEEDS, FIRST DIRECT ARENA
NEWCASTLE, UTILITA ARENA
BIRMINGHAM, UTILITA ARENA
