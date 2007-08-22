INDIE ROCKERS ELBOW SET TO PERFORM AT

HAMPTON COURT PALACE FESTIVAL 2022





MANCHESTER’S OWN WILL APPEAR AT THE HISTORIC PALACE ON SATURDAY 11 JUNE 2022

Join a burgeoning line-up of stars including recently announced Jack Savoretti, Lionel Richie and more

General tickets available on 10 December at 10am via Hampton Court Palace Festival website: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Indie rock stars Elbow are the latest addition to the ever-growing line-up for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022, revealed today by Historic Royal Palaces and IMG. Joining the likes of Lionel Richie and Crowded House, Elbow will perform at the stunning festival hosted at Henry VIII’s former home on Saturday 11 June with tickets on sale 10 December at 10am via www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Legendary mainstays of both the U.K and global music scene, Elbow have long enjoyed an avid following of fans thanks to their musicality and frontman Guy Garvey’s lyrical genius. Able to deliver the most intimate performances, even in stadium-sized shows, the dramatic and unique setting of Hampton Court Palace Festival will only accentuate the band’s uplifting, and often touching, songs from three decades of collaboration. Fresh from the lauded release of their ninth studio album, Flying Dream 1, their most personal and compelling to date, fans can expect to hear tracks from their latest material as well as certified classics such as ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘Grounds for Divorce’.

Elbow join an already impressive line-up for next year’s festival with tickets currently on-sale for New Zealand icons Crowded House and funk legend Lionel Richie, who is making two appearances at the palace. Meanwhile, jazz powerhouse George Benson will grace the stage on Thursday 16 June while the recently announced singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti will be a hot ticket item on Friday 17 June.

Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special and unique open-air concerts. Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace.

Location: Hampton Court Palace, Surrey, KT8 9AU

Book tickets: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Hospitality: Contact hamptoncourtfestivalinfo@img.com

Information: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

2022

Date Artist

Wednesday 8th June Lionel Richie

Thursday 9th June Lionel Richie

Saturday 11th June Elbow **NEW SHOW**

Thursday 16th June George Benson

Friday 17th June Jack Savoretti

Saturday 25th June Crowded House