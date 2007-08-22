  Hampton Court 2022

Hampton Court 2022

e-82

INDIE ROCKERS ELBOW SET TO PERFORM AT
HAMPTON COURT PALACE FESTIVAL 2022

e-17

MANCHESTER’S OWN WILL APPEAR AT THE HISTORIC PALACE ON SATURDAY 11 JUNE 2022
Join a burgeoning line-up of stars including recently announced Jack Savoretti, Lionel Richie and more
General tickets available on 10 December at 10am via Hampton Court Palace Festival website: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

e-9

Indie rock stars Elbow are the latest addition to the ever-growing line-up for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022, revealed today by Historic Royal Palaces and IMG. Joining the likes of Lionel Richie and Crowded House, Elbow will perform at the stunning festival hosted at Henry VIII’s former home on Saturday 11 June with tickets on sale 10 December at 10am via www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

e-73

Legendary mainstays of both the U.K and global music scene, Elbow have long enjoyed an avid following of fans thanks to their musicality and frontman Guy Garvey’s lyrical genius. Able to deliver the most intimate performances, even in stadium-sized shows, the dramatic and unique setting of Hampton Court Palace Festival will only accentuate the band’s uplifting, and often touching, songs from three decades of collaboration. Fresh from the lauded release of their ninth studio album, Flying Dream 1, their most personal and compelling to date, fans can expect to hear tracks from their latest material as well as certified classics such as ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘Grounds for Divorce’.

e-64

Elbow join an already impressive line-up for next year’s festival with tickets currently on-sale for New Zealand icons Crowded House and funk legend Lionel Richie, who is making two appearances at the palace. Meanwhile, jazz powerhouse George Benson will grace the stage on Thursday 16 June while the recently announced singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti will be a hot ticket item on Friday 17 June.

Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special and unique open-air concerts. Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace.

e-53

Location: Hampton Court Palace, Surrey, KT8 9AU
Book tickets: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com
Hospitality: Contact hamptoncourtfestivalinfo@img.com
Information: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

e-25

2022

Date Artist

Wednesday 8th June               Lionel Richie
Thursday 9th June                  Lionel Richie
Saturday 11th June                 Elbow **NEW SHOW**
Thursday 16th June                George Benson
Friday 17th June                     Jack Savoretti
Saturday 25th June                 Crowded House

e-44


