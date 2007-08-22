Eric Gales & Dom Martin Live

Chester Live Rooms, 4 June 2022

The North West and especially Chester has always favoured the Blues, in the back of my mind there’s a Blues Festival that’s taken place here or hereabouts annually. So, even on the night of the royal jubilee concert, Chester best Live venue is packed with blues fans assembled to witness a true blues legend and a supporting performer who is well on the way to becoming one.

Eric Gales I know but Dom Martin from Northern Ireland I do not. So here’s a few snippets about him:

His new LP A SAVAGE LIFE LP Out now.

Classic Rock Magazine - 9/10

music-news.com - “The sheer intensity and burning power of the music in this album is almost shocking.”

ROCK AND BLUES MUSE - ” One spin of this new set and it’s obvious that Dom Martin is the next rising star in the global roots scene. Jump aboard now before he passes you by”

Blues instrumentalist of the year 2022 UK Blues awards

Acoustic blues artist of the year 2022 UK Blues Awards

Acoustic blues artist of the year 2021 UK Blues Awards

Acoustic blues artist of the year 2020 UK Blues Awards

BEST SOLO/ACOUSTIC ACT 2019 EUROPEAN BLUES AWARDs

Biography

Although a young man new to the scene, it would be wrong to think Dom Martin hasn’t paid his life and musical dues. Brought up in the often tough, but community driven streets of Belfast Northern Ireland, Dom traded his craft for a time locally without a (self confessed) clue how to break into the (international) music business and possibly with too much humility to try. ‘Discovered’ by his present manager, Dom has made a fairly ‘meteoric’ rise in terms of today’s industry, with his first ever EP release attracting BBC 6 music and BBC Radio 2 support - including a converted session with Cerys Matthews and quite rightly, he now has a number of international tours and Festivals in the book for 2022.

His entirely natural sounding and unforced/unschooled skill on acoustic guitar, matched with an authentic ‘Belfast Blues’ voice, brings to mind comparisons with many from (Glasgow born) John Martyn to Rory Gallagher, with nods to many in-between not least perhaps the likes of Van Morrison and Foy Vance. Dom is equally adept on electric with his power trio and is always a popular addition to any blues/rock festival.

In 2019 (his debut year) Dom undertook two very successful UK tours, as well as playing many festivals including the International Guinness Blues on The Bay Festival, The International Rory Gallagher Festival at Ballyshannon (including the final night Big Top stage, The Letterkenny Rhythm and Blues Festival, a 5 show tour in Moscow, The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne Lancashire, The Harvest Time Festival in Monaghan, The Canterbury Festival in Kent and he also made his mainland European debut in Switzerland at the Blues Zeppelin Festival.

Dom has opened for Elles Bailey and Jo Harman and has also appeared for noted promoters AGMP Concerts as special guest support to the (US Grammy Winner) Mike Farris/Jo Harman at the big double bill London show on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at the prestigious Under The Bridge venue, in Chelsea and the following evening as special guest support at the iconic 100 Club to Band of Friends. Dom then completed his first European Tour taking in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany before returning to Northern Ireland via shows in England just a week before the first Covid lockdown.

In June 2022 Dom with his band will support top guitarist Eric Gales on his UK Tour. ​Dom was awarded Best Solo/Acoustic Act in the European Blues Awards 2019 and having been a three category nominee in the 2020 UK Blues Awards, picked up Best Acoustic Blues Artist 2020.

Dom was also awarded Best Acoustic Blues Artist 2021 and nominated in 3 categories in the 2021 UK Blues Awards and he is currently nominated in 5 categories (the only artist to be so) in the 2022 UK Blues Awards so this is now a young man well established in the UK and European Blues scenes. Dom has been invited by the UK Blues Federation to represent the UK at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis USA in May 2022 (solo/duo category).

Dom released his first ever live album DOM MARTINS SAVAGES LIVE AT THE HARLINGTON in June 2021 and his sophomore studio album A SAVAGE LIFE was released in April, 2022.

Review

So there you go - pretty impressive stuff. Majoring on songs from his latest album, this young man really impressed and especially with his guitar work. Vocally, I rated him, audience connection-wise, he’s a winner. For a blues guy this audience connection things is key especially as the musical material communicated tends to be personal and relevant to most humans who have love, lost, fallen on hard times, abused and survived. Dom Martin is a musician to watch. His set featured several songs from his latest album, with a couple of ‘oldies’ thrown in for good measure. His cover of ‘What’s Going On’ was excellent. He paid a massive tribute to Gales which the sellout audience much appreciated. Martin was ably and judiciously supported by Dave Thompson on bass and Laurence McKeown on drums. My favourite song? ‘Blues On The Bay’.

Setlist

Maxwell Shuffle/Moby Dick/Funky

Dixie Blackhand

Blues On The Bay

Unsatisfied

Laundromat/Morning Sun

What’s Going On

https://www.dommart.in/