Download 2022 Tickets On Sale

kiss-23

DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL 2022 DAY TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Day tickets are now available for Download 2022. The newly released tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are available here: https://downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets

Mammoth headliners KISS will rock on Friday, Iron Maiden on Saturday and Biffy Clyro on Sunday, plus 100+ more of the most exciting names in rock across the weekend

Adult tickets priced at £90 and child tickets at £35 per day

korn-13

Download Festival 2022 have just released their hotly anticipated day tickets, priced at £90 per day and available to buy here. The three-day festival is set to return for the first time at full capacity since 2019 and takes place on 10-12 June 2022 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire.

This follows the latest packed line-up announcement that Skindred, YONAKA, Will Haven, Kid Brunswick, Bimini and Dana Dentata will join the monumental KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro on the bill, as well as huge names like A Day To Remember, Deftones, KORN, The Distillers, Funeral For A Friend and a host of the world’s hottest breaking acts like Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Loathe and more.

poster-19

Full line-up and day splits are listed below. Don’t miss out on your ticket to this gargantuan line-up of the world’s most exciting bands in rock, pop punk, hardcore and metal.

Donington will welcome over 100 already confirmed acts for the first major festival of 2022, and Download Festival could not be more ready to reunite with its incredible community for the first time since 2019. For further information, please visit https://downloadfestival.co.uk/

shinedown-12

DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL IS BACK WITH PACKED LINE UP FOR 2022

FIRST MAJOR FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR ADDS EVEN MORE NAMES:

SKINDRED, YONAKA, KID BRUNSWICK,
BIMINI, DANA DENTATA

lacuna-14

JOINING AN ALREADY EPIC BILL

KISS, IRON MAIDEN & BIFFY CLYRO
A DAY TO REMEMBER, DEFTONES, KORN, LACUNA COIL
THE DISTILLERS, STEEL PANTHER, THE DARKNESS
THE PRETTY RECKLESS, RISE AGAINST, FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND
AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS, AYRON JONES, CASSYETTE, grandson, SPIRITBOX, WARGASM & MANY MORE

air-12

