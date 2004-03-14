

WREXHAM FM 87.7MHZ. SHAKEN NOT STIRRED SESSIONS EACH SUNDAY IN MARCH 2004 FROM 2PM - 6PM.

Coldplay – Politik (5:12) From the album A RUSH OF BLOOD TO THE HEAD (02) Kathryn Williams – Lydia (2.42) From the album DOG LEAP STAIRS (99) Jeff Buckley – Grace (5.19) From the album GRACE (94) Amy Wadge – Scream (3.11) From the new album WOJ Phil Campbell – Let Me Inside (4:02) From the album FRESH NEW LIFE (97) Gemma Hayes – Gotta Low (4.23) Fom the 4:35AM E.P. (02) Queen – Somebody To Love (4.53) Tracy Chapman – Why (2:01) From the album TRACY CHAPMAN Tatu – All The Things She Said (3:31) From the album 200KM/H IN THE WRONG LANE (02) Fun Loving Criminals – We Have All The Time In The World (3:38) From the album COME FIND YOURSELF (96) Belle & Sebastian – Lazy Line Painter Jane (5:56) Early recording Chungking – Making Music (4:13) From the debut album WE TRAVEL FAST (03) Pulp – This Is Hardcore (6:21) From the album THIS IS HARDCORE (98) White Buffalo – Porcelaine Skin (3:52) From the album WAITING TO GO HOME (02) The Alarm – The Unexplained (5:53) From the album IN THE POPPYFIELDS 2 (02) Icons: Metallica – Hero For A Day (4:22) From the album LOAD (95) Von Bondies – Mairead (5:05) From the new album PAWN SHOPPE HEART (04) Magnet Feat Gemma Hayes – Lay Lady Lay (4:37) From the new album ON YOUR SIDE (03) Nigo – Freediving (4:02) From the album APE SOUNDS (00) The Desert Sessions Feat PJ Harvey – There Will Never Be A Better Time From the album THE DESERT SESSIONS 9&10 (03) Phil Campbell – Hope, Faith & You (4:54) From the album FRESH NEW LIFE (97) Ben Folds Five – Narcolepsy (5:24) From the album THE UNAUTHORIZED BIOGRAPHY OF REINHOLD MESSNER (99) Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye (4:32) From the album GRACE (94) Sandy Dillon – Float (4:36) From the album ELECTRIC CHAIR (00) Span – Don’t Think The Way They Do (3:12) New single from the band’s latest album (03) Rob Zombie – Dragula (4:37) From the album AMERICAN MADE MUSIC TO STRIP BY (99) Sophie B. Hawkins – I Walk Alone (4:10) From the album TIMBRE (00) Adom – God’s Busy In The Back Room (4:44) From the new album IDIOT SAVANT (03) Sia – Broken Biscuit (4:51) From the new DON’T BRING ME DOWN E.P. (04) Dirty Thee – I Remember A Time When You Once Used To Love Me (6:09) From the album HORSE STORIES (96) Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris - Loving The Highway Man (3:30) From the album WESTERN WALL/THE TUCSON SESSIONS (99) Dan Brodie & The Broken Arrows – Too Much Of You In My Head (3:20) From the album EMPTY ARMS & BROKEN HEARTS (02) Foo Fighters – All My Life (4:21) From the album ONE BY ONE (02) Keane – Allemande (4:20) From last year’s debut single THIS IS THE LAST TIME (03) Remy Zero – Life In Rain (3:34) From the album VILLA ELAINE (99) Doyle Bramhall II & Smokestack – So You Want It To Rain (5:15) From the album WELCOME (00) Stephen Simmonds – Tears Never Dry (3:54) Single release (98) 15) Track 1 – Super Furry Animals 16) Track 2 – Oasis 17) Track 3 – Moby 18) Track 4 – Bob Marley 19) Track 5 – Chemical Brothers **page* Heart – Alone (3:37) From Greatest Hits compilation Chicane – No Ordinary Morning (5:05) From the album BEHIND THE SUN (00) Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine (4:30) From the album GRACE (94) Blink 182 – All Of This (4:39) From the latest album BLINK 182 (03) Ani DiFranco – Little Plastic Castle (4:03) From the album LITTLE PLASTIC CASTLE (98) Frames – Fake (3:54) Irish chart-topping single (03) White Buffalo – Living Water (4:03) From their newly released album LAST OF THE V8 INTERCEPTORS (04) Michelle Branch – Are You Happy Now (3:47) From the new album HOTEL PAPER (03) Mantra – Poison (3:58) From the album EVERY DEFECT (99) Tim Rose – American Son (5:16) From his last album AMERICAN SON (02) Jeff Buckley – Lover You Should’ve Come Over (6:40) From the album GRACE (94) Beastie Boys – Remote Control (2:59) From the album HELLO NASTY (96) Miriam Stockley – Forever My Heart (6:22) From the album MIRIAM (00) Deftones – Moana (5:01) From the band’s new album DEFTONES (03) Alex Parks – Stones & Feathers (3:09) From her debut album INTRODUCTION (03) Roy Harper – Once (8:10) From the album ONCE (90) Frames – Revelate (4:33) From the live album SET LIST (03) Shakenstir Playlist 14/3/04

