  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  USA Inauguration 2021

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  New 2021 Releases

  Happy New Year?

  Black Sabbath VOL 4 Revisited

  All Things Must Pass 50th

  The Wainwrights Plus Virtual

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Katie Melua Live

  Foo Fighters Live & New LP

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Jim White MISFIT’S JUBILEE

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  CHERNOBYL By Serhii Plokhy

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  Barbara Thompson @ The BBC

  Delicate Sound Of Thunder

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  New Album Reviews

  Montreux Jazz Fest at Home!

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Shakenstir Playlist 14/3/04

WREXHAM FM 87.7MHZ. SHAKEN NOT STIRRED SESSIONS EACH SUNDAY IN MARCH 2004 FROM 2PM - 6PM.

Coldplay – Politik (5:12)

From the album A RUSH OF BLOOD TO THE HEAD (02)

Kathryn Williams – Lydia (2.42)

From the album DOG LEAP STAIRS (99)

Jeff Buckley – Grace (5.19)

From the album GRACE (94)

Amy Wadge – Scream (3.11)

From the new album WOJ

Phil Campbell – Let Me Inside (4:02)

From the album FRESH NEW LIFE (97)

Gemma Hayes – Gotta Low (4.23)

Fom the 4:35AM E.P. (02)

Queen – Somebody To Love (4.53)

Tracy Chapman – Why (2:01)

From the album TRACY CHAPMAN

Tatu – All The Things She Said (3:31)

From the album 200KM/H IN THE WRONG LANE (02)

Fun Loving Criminals – We Have All The Time In The World (3:38)

From the album COME FIND YOURSELF (96)

Belle & Sebastian – Lazy Line Painter Jane (5:56)

Early recording

Chungking – Making Music (4:13)

From the debut album WE TRAVEL FAST (03)

Pulp – This Is Hardcore (6:21)

From the album THIS IS HARDCORE (98)

White Buffalo – Porcelaine Skin (3:52)

From the album WAITING TO GO HOME (02)

The Alarm – The Unexplained (5:53)

From the album IN THE POPPYFIELDS 2 (02)

Icons: Metallica – Hero For A Day (4:22)

From the album LOAD (95)

Von Bondies – Mairead (5:05)

From the new album PAWN SHOPPE HEART (04)

Magnet Feat Gemma Hayes – Lay Lady Lay (4:37)

From the new album ON YOUR SIDE (03)

Nigo – Freediving (4:02)

From the album APE SOUNDS (00)

The Desert Sessions Feat PJ Harvey – There Will Never Be A Better Time

From the album THE DESERT SESSIONS 9&10 (03)

Phil Campbell – Hope, Faith & You (4:54)

From the album FRESH NEW LIFE (97)

Ben Folds Five – Narcolepsy (5:24)

From the album THE UNAUTHORIZED BIOGRAPHY OF REINHOLD MESSNER (99)

Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye (4:32)

From the album GRACE (94)

Sandy Dillon – Float (4:36)

From the album ELECTRIC CHAIR (00)

Span – Don’t Think The Way They Do (3:12)

New single from the band’s latest album (03)

Rob Zombie – Dragula (4:37)

From the album AMERICAN MADE MUSIC TO STRIP BY (99)

Sophie B. Hawkins – I Walk Alone (4:10)

From the album TIMBRE (00)

Adom – God’s Busy In The Back Room (4:44)

From the new album IDIOT SAVANT (03)

Sia – Broken Biscuit (4:51)

From the new DON’T BRING ME DOWN E.P. (04)

Dirty Thee – I Remember A Time When You Once Used To Love Me (6:09)

From the album HORSE STORIES (96)

Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris - Loving The Highway Man (3:30)

From the album WESTERN WALL/THE TUCSON SESSIONS (99)

Dan Brodie & The Broken Arrows – Too Much Of You In My Head (3:20)

From the album EMPTY ARMS & BROKEN HEARTS (02)

Foo Fighters – All My Life (4:21)

From the album ONE BY ONE (02)

Keane – Allemande (4:20)

From last year’s debut single THIS IS THE LAST TIME (03)

Remy Zero – Life In Rain (3:34)

From the album VILLA ELAINE (99)

Doyle Bramhall II & Smokestack – So You Want It To Rain (5:15)

From the album WELCOME (00)

Stephen Simmonds – Tears Never Dry (3:54)

Single release (98)

15) Track 1 – Super Furry Animals

16) Track 2 – Oasis

17) Track 3 – Moby

18) Track 4 – Bob Marley

19) Track 5 – Chemical Brothers

**page*

Heart – Alone (3:37)

From Greatest Hits compilation

Chicane – No Ordinary Morning (5:05)

From the album BEHIND THE SUN (00)

Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine (4:30)

From the album GRACE (94)

Blink 182 – All Of This (4:39)

From the latest album BLINK 182 (03)

Ani DiFranco – Little Plastic Castle (4:03)

From the album LITTLE PLASTIC CASTLE (98)

Frames – Fake (3:54)

Irish chart-topping single (03)

White Buffalo – Living Water (4:03)

From their newly released album LAST OF THE V8 INTERCEPTORS (04)

Michelle Branch – Are You Happy Now (3:47)

From the new album HOTEL PAPER (03)

Mantra – Poison (3:58)

From the album EVERY DEFECT (99)

Tim Rose – American Son (5:16)

From his last album AMERICAN SON (02)

Jeff Buckley – Lover You Should’ve Come Over (6:40)

From the album GRACE (94)

Beastie Boys – Remote Control (2:59)

From the album HELLO NASTY (96)

Miriam Stockley – Forever My Heart (6:22)

From the album MIRIAM (00)

Deftones – Moana (5:01)

From the band’s new album DEFTONES (03)

Alex Parks – Stones & Feathers (3:09)

From her debut album INTRODUCTION (03)

Roy Harper – Once (8:10)

From the album ONCE (90)

Frames – Revelate (4:33)

From the live album SET LIST (03)


Back

Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Liverpool 2009 - Gallery: Simple Minds
Simple Minds
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Conductor - Gallery: Sir Simon Denis Rattle
Sir Simon Denis Rattle Composer, Conductor - Gallery: John Adams
John Adams
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage