Shakenstir Playlist 14/3/04
WREXHAM FM 87.7MHZ. SHAKEN NOT STIRRED SESSIONS EACH SUNDAY IN MARCH 2004 FROM 2PM - 6PM.
Coldplay – Politik (5:12)
From the album A RUSH OF BLOOD TO THE HEAD (02)
Kathryn Williams – Lydia (2.42)
From the album DOG LEAP STAIRS (99)
Jeff Buckley – Grace (5.19)
From the album GRACE (94)
Amy Wadge – Scream (3.11)
From the new album WOJ
Phil Campbell – Let Me Inside (4:02)
From the album FRESH NEW LIFE (97)
Gemma Hayes – Gotta Low (4.23)
Fom the 4:35AM E.P. (02)
Queen – Somebody To Love (4.53)
Tracy Chapman – Why (2:01)
From the album TRACY CHAPMAN
Tatu – All The Things She Said (3:31)
From the album 200KM/H IN THE WRONG LANE (02)
Fun Loving Criminals – We Have All The Time In The World (3:38)
From the album COME FIND YOURSELF (96)
Belle & Sebastian – Lazy Line Painter Jane (5:56)
Early recording
Chungking – Making Music (4:13)
From the debut album WE TRAVEL FAST (03)
Pulp – This Is Hardcore (6:21)
From the album THIS IS HARDCORE (98)
White Buffalo – Porcelaine Skin (3:52)
From the album WAITING TO GO HOME (02)
The Alarm – The Unexplained (5:53)
From the album IN THE POPPYFIELDS 2 (02)
Icons: Metallica – Hero For A Day (4:22)
From the album LOAD (95)
Von Bondies – Mairead (5:05)
From the new album PAWN SHOPPE HEART (04)
Magnet Feat Gemma Hayes – Lay Lady Lay (4:37)
From the new album ON YOUR SIDE (03)
Nigo – Freediving (4:02)
From the album APE SOUNDS (00)
The Desert Sessions Feat PJ Harvey – There Will Never Be A Better Time
From the album THE DESERT SESSIONS 9&10 (03)
Phil Campbell – Hope, Faith & You (4:54)
From the album FRESH NEW LIFE (97)
Ben Folds Five – Narcolepsy (5:24)
From the album THE UNAUTHORIZED BIOGRAPHY OF REINHOLD MESSNER (99)
Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye (4:32)
From the album GRACE (94)
Sandy Dillon – Float (4:36)
From the album ELECTRIC CHAIR (00)
Span – Don’t Think The Way They Do (3:12)
New single from the band’s latest album (03)
Rob Zombie – Dragula (4:37)
From the album AMERICAN MADE MUSIC TO STRIP BY (99)
Sophie B. Hawkins – I Walk Alone (4:10)
From the album TIMBRE (00)
Adom – God’s Busy In The Back Room (4:44)
From the new album IDIOT SAVANT (03)
Sia – Broken Biscuit (4:51)
From the new DON’T BRING ME DOWN E.P. (04)
Dirty Thee – I Remember A Time When You Once Used To Love Me (6:09)
From the album HORSE STORIES (96)
Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris - Loving The Highway Man (3:30)
From the album WESTERN WALL/THE TUCSON SESSIONS (99)
Dan Brodie & The Broken Arrows – Too Much Of You In My Head (3:20)
From the album EMPTY ARMS & BROKEN HEARTS (02)
Foo Fighters – All My Life (4:21)
From the album ONE BY ONE (02)
Keane – Allemande (4:20)
From last year’s debut single THIS IS THE LAST TIME (03)
Remy Zero – Life In Rain (3:34)
From the album VILLA ELAINE (99)
Doyle Bramhall II & Smokestack – So You Want It To Rain (5:15)
From the album WELCOME (00)
Stephen Simmonds – Tears Never Dry (3:54)
Single release (98)
Heart – Alone (3:37)
From Greatest Hits compilation
Chicane – No Ordinary Morning (5:05)
From the album BEHIND THE SUN (00)
Jeff Buckley – Lilac Wine (4:30)
From the album GRACE (94)
Blink 182 – All Of This (4:39)
From the latest album BLINK 182 (03)
Ani DiFranco – Little Plastic Castle (4:03)
From the album LITTLE PLASTIC CASTLE (98)
Frames – Fake (3:54)
Irish chart-topping single (03)
White Buffalo – Living Water (4:03)
From their newly released album LAST OF THE V8 INTERCEPTORS (04)
Michelle Branch – Are You Happy Now (3:47)
From the new album HOTEL PAPER (03)
Mantra – Poison (3:58)
From the album EVERY DEFECT (99)
Tim Rose – American Son (5:16)
From his last album AMERICAN SON (02)
Jeff Buckley – Lover You Should’ve Come Over (6:40)
From the album GRACE (94)
Beastie Boys – Remote Control (2:59)
From the album HELLO NASTY (96)
Miriam Stockley – Forever My Heart (6:22)
From the album MIRIAM (00)
Deftones – Moana (5:01)
From the band’s new album DEFTONES (03)
Alex Parks – Stones & Feathers (3:09)
From her debut album INTRODUCTION (03)
Roy Harper – Once (8:10)
From the album ONCE (90)
Frames – Revelate (4:33)
From the live album SET LIST (03)
