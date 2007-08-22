By Robert Sutton

Joe Bonamassa has announced his new brand-new album BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2 released by J&R Adventures worldwide on Friday October 6th.

The second single from the album, is a cover of the Bobby “Blue” Bland classic ‘Twenty-Four Hour Blues’, that was released on Friday June 16th accompanied by a music video.

Joe Bonamassa returns to his roots with new studio album BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2, celebrating the 20th anniversary of hisbest-selling Independent album BLUES DELUXE

In Addition, Joe will release a remastered version of BLUES DELUXE at the same time on October 6th via J&R Adventures.

“The world’s busiest bluesman’s singing is better than ever, and he still turns in a foot-stomping blues riff better than most” and “He is, in short, a modern-day king of the blues.” - Classic Rock Magazine’s Louder Sound

Twenty years since the release of his best-selling album BLUES DELUXE, which celebrated what the US government had declared “the year of the blues” with a mix of originals and reinterpretations of classic songs, Joe Bonamassa is taking stock of how far he and the genre have come with BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2, out October 6th via J&R Adventures. Featuring two new originals and eight new covers spanning some of the most important names in the blues - from Bobby “Blue” Bland and Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac to Albert King - BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2 finds Bonamassa returning to his roots and giving new life to the classic tracks that have informed his own artistry.

“If you had told me 20 years ago my career would last long enough to see the 20th anniversary of this little record called BLUES DELUXE, I’m sure I would have laughed,” Bonamassa reflects. “BLUES DELUXE was my last shot after being dropped by two major record labels and my booking agent. It was then that my manager, Roy Weisman, had his first ‘all in’ moment. We would go back into the studio and record. A record that would hopefully define the direction of whatever future career I might have.”

“On BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2, I asked my great friend Josh Smith to produce a record to be a companion to the anniversary edition of the first album, and hopefully demonstrate a bit of how I have progressed over the last 20 years,” Bonamassa adds. “The contrast between a cocky 26-year-old and an established 46-year-old is considerable. Does the fire still burn like it did? Am I still playing hungry? Am I even good enough to pay tribute to my heroes all over again? The answer lies somewhere in this album.