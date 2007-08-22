  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  Glen Hansard 2023 Live +

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Philip Sayce New LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Mary Elizabeth Remington LP

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  My Favourite Records

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

j-55By Robert Sutton

Joe Bonamassa has announced his new brand-new album BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2 released by J&R Adventures worldwide on Friday October 6th.

The second single from the album, is a cover of the Bobby “Blue” Bland classic ‘Twenty-Four Hour Blues’, that was released on Friday June 16th accompanied by a music video.

j-76

Link to the ‘Twenty-Four Hour Blues’ music video on YouTube: https://joeb.me/YT24HourBlues

The North American pre-order link for the album is via this bit.ly link: https://joeb.me/BluesDeluxeVol2

The UK and European pre-order link for the album: https://lnk.to/joebonamassa

The streaming/buy link for the ‘Twenty-Four Hour Blues’ single: https://jbonamassa.com/streaming/bdv2/24hourblues/

Joe Bonamassa returns to his roots with new studio album BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2, celebrating the 20th anniversary of hisbest-selling Independent album BLUES DELUXE

j-93

In Addition, Joe will release a remastered version of BLUES DELUXE at the same time on October 6th via J&R Adventures.

Pre-order BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2 from North AmericaHERE: https://joeb.me/BluesDeluxeVol2
Pre-order BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2 from the UK and Europe HERE: https://lnk.to/joebonamassa

The world’s busiest bluesman’s singing is better than ever, and he still turns in a foot-stomping blues riff better than most” and “He is, in short, a modern-day king of the blues.” - Classic Rock Magazine’s Louder Sound

Twenty years since the release of his best-selling album BLUES DELUXE, which celebrated what the US government had declared “the year of the blues” with a mix of originals and reinterpretations of classic songs, Joe Bonamassa is taking stock of how far he and the genre have come with BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2, out October 6th via J&R Adventures. Featuring two new originals and eight new covers spanning some of the most important names in the blues - from Bobby “Blue” Bland and Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac to Albert King - BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2 finds Bonamassa returning to his roots and giving new life to the classic tracks that have informed his own artistry.

b-51811

Pre-order the album from North America at https://joeb.me/BluesDeluxeVol2
Pre-order the album from the UK and Europe at https://lnk.to/joebonamassa

If you had told me 20 years ago my career would last long enough to see the 20th anniversary of this little record called BLUES DELUXE, I’m sure I would have laughed,” Bonamassa reflects. “BLUES DELUXE was my last shot after being dropped by two major record labels and my booking agent. It was then that my manager, Roy Weisman, had his first ‘all in’ moment. We would go back into the studio and record. A record that would hopefully define the direction of whatever future career I might have.”

On BLUES DELUXE VOL. 2, I asked my great friend Josh Smith to produce a record to be a companion to the anniversary edition of the first album, and hopefully demonstrate a bit of how I have progressed over the last 20 years,” Bonamassa adds. “The contrast between a cocky 26-year-old and an established 46-year-old is considerable. Does the fire still burn like it did? Am I still playing hungry? Am I even good enough to pay tribute to my heroes all over again? The answer lies somewhere in this album.

Page: 1 2 3


Back



Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Live 2023 - Gallery: Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Yusuf/Cat Stevens Live Vocal - Gallery: Indian Music
Indian Music
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage