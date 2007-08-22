  PJ Harvey New Record

  Philip Sayce New LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

  The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Rufus Wainwright’s New Record

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Bonamassa’s New LP & Tour

  Mary Elizabeth Remington LP

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Great Modern Drummers

  My Favourite Records

  Eric Bibb New LP & Tour

  Favourite Records of 2022

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  DOWNLOAD 2023

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

I’m As Angry As Hell!

p-422

I’m As Angry As Hell…

I’m having difficulty in sleeping because I cannot get out of my mind the evil destruction of a country’s people, homes and civilian infrastructure. It is beyond me that Putin has been allowed to murder and injure many thousands, maybe millions, over many years in Syria and Ukraine without any effective sanction (hell, in England one could have been jailed for non-payment of the TV licence!). Putin has also generated the mass migration of millions fleeing danger, destruction and death. I cannot believe that so many Russians actually support this tyrant, even considering the iron-clad media censorship and violent crack-down on peaceful protest. For pity’s sake surely the imprisonment, murder and torture of political opponents must have been noticed… Stadiums full of adoring, celebrating Putin fans sickens me.

p-138

I cannot comprehend the failure of countries like China, India and South Africa to condemn Putin’s criminal, murderous and destructive actions. In my view if they refuse to so do they are in effect supporting him. And to think that Great Britain is still pressing ahead with negotiating trade deals with countries that fail to condemn…

What we have here is a modern day Hitler, nothing less. How can the world have been so short-sighted in not recognising Putin’s intentions after what he has done in the past? It is unbelievable. A No-Fly Zone should have been implemented at the early stages of the ’special operation’, and now the rapid deployment of fighter jets is critical to Ukraine’s survival. The argument of escalation doesn’t hold water and, as yet, I have heard no explanation on what escalation in this context means. Does it mean nuclear war? Does it mean attacking adjacent NATO countries? Putin may be a murdering tyrant but he is not stupid. And if he did seriously contemplate actions such as these he knows he could not win, and would be probably removed by his own supporters. Think back to when a Russian fighter jet strayed into Turkish air space and was shot down with both pilots killed. Now Putin and the Turkish president are good friends…

p-107

How could so many wealthy criminal Russian Putin ‘friends’ have ben allowed to whitewash their ill-gotten gains in England’s financial city and purchase substantial assets in and around the capital? How is it possible that the Conservative party has received significant funds directly or indirectly from these wealthy Russians? There are still no answers to these and other questions.

Listening to a radio phone-in recently I was surprised and disappointed at the number of callers (mostly of the older generation) who suggested appeasement and early peace negotiations. Some even suggested that Putin keep his ill-gotten Ukraine territorial gains and that the rest of the world should decrease arms assistance. I wondered if the same callers also voted to leave the EU…

p-1211

Page: 1 2 3 4


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

February 2023 - Gallery: Ukraine Memories
Ukraine Memories UK 2023 - Gallery: Government Failure
Government Failure
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage