“Come #UnfollowTheRules with me. My new album is finally OUT NOW. I hope it brings you joy, solace, comfort, happiness, laughter, passion and maybe a tear or two. All I wish is that you take an hour and listen to it all the way through, from front to back. Thank you all so much for your support, love and patience through these unexpected extra months up to the release – I promise you, this album is worth the wait. I had to wait for it for 47 years! Click here to listen now on the platform of your choice.”

It was USA election night and on stage during his performance in Liverpool Rufus Wainwright said openly that he hoped and prayed Bush would lose, an aspiration that met with the loudest applause from the sellout audience. I then witnessed a further performance which cemented my view that he was something special (along with his brilliant sister Martha who I also saw perform several times). The proof, as they say, is in the eating…whether live or on record the Wainwrights never fail to impress and move me, so I expect the best of UNFOLLOW THE RULES, and it delivers.

Whether it’s been classified as a ‘pop’ album or not makes little difference to me (it seems so with some critics). What does matter is the music, its performance and production. I can truthfully declare that this is one of his best records.

The opening song ‘Trouble In Paradise’ offers a different path for the artist with its rhythmic power and gospel-leaning vibe, complete with highly effective backing vocal choruses (all sung my Wainwright). Whilst it’s a powerful pop ballad it also holds an intimate, emotive message: “You see me in my dress all in order/You see me there, my hair/A solid steel bob/But all you see is in fact just the armor/Don’t see me laughing with joy/and the occasional sob.” Wainwright is hypersensitive to melody which for me always opens the listening and retentive experience. This record is full of them. Track two ‘Damsel In Distress’ is a strong example of this as the song’s pace quickens and the voice travels the scale. It has a rockier vibe as Wainwright belts out the choruses with drums beating a solid path. The pace varies from glacial to sprint - it’s another winner.

Slow and plaintive piano notes open ‘Unfollow The Rules’ as the lyrics move beyond words…”Sometimes I feel like/my heart turns to dust/Unfollow the rules/Unswallow the trust/Sometimes I feel like/my brain turns to leaves/Unfollow the rules/Uncover the thieves of the game.” The song is underpinned with another fine melody and beautiful instrumental arrangement.

Country rock makes an effective appearance on ‘You Ain’t Big’ while piano notes reappear on the utterly beautiful ‘Romantical Man’ which is based upon a London stay. It’s an epic song with the man sending his voice skywards and perfectly. Acoustic guitar leads off the pacier ‘Peaceful Afternoon’ and for me the most expressive vocal of the record which perfectly matches the song’s intimate and sincere sentiments: “Well it’s coming onto 13 years together babe/I pray that it’s luck, a lucky lucky number/And although I know I’ve brought you joy and happiness babe…”

It’s impossible to fault this record which is a late entry to my list of the year’s best. The pace and mood are diverse, the arrangements and production are magical. Vocally, I’ve not heard Wainwright in better voice. In short, this record is essential.

5/5

