Drug Couple STONED WEEKEND. Papercup

Drug Couple are husband and wife team Miles and Becca Robinson. They used to be a “Brooklyn band” until they moved to the Vermont countryside, got married, found themselves a barn and built a studio. Miles Robinson had previously made some waves in the Brooklyn indie scene about ten years ago with two well-regarded albums before crashing out, disillusioned by the business bits of the music business. Happily, STONED WEEKEND is a superb comeback, with the impressive pairing demonstrating a Lemonheads-level of pop sensibility and Dinosaur Jr-grade slacker attitude. In Becca, Miles seems to have found his perfect partner - at least in terms of the music - I wouldn’t be so bold as to speculate on other areas of their relationship…

This is my first listen to this duo with the result that I now look forward to a live show. STONED WEEKEND features Miles on lead vocals and a more relaxed, languid and chilled-out voice you won’t hear. ‘Stoned Weekend’ is a wandering and gentle song, folk-edged with a strong melody and well-judged backing vocals from the Mrs. The guitar reminds me of vintage Beatles instrumentals which also applies to the next song ‘Missed Our Chance’. An acoustic guitar opens ‘Lemon Trees’ this time with Becca sharing the lead vocal with her husband. For me it’s one of the best songs here because the sound is more assertive, the melody stronger and the vibe while rockier manages to stay subtle and relaxing.

‘Linda’s Trip’ is a rockier affair with drums and air guitar to the fore. There’s another edgy folk vibe and great vocal from Miles. It’s another favourite. ‘Little Do I Know’ is contemplative in nature and glacial in pace. The duo create a compelling and ethereal sound that moves and haunts. Hell, it’s another favourite! ‘Ben & Bongo’ has a backdrop of thrashing drums that generates a powerful rhythmic sound. The song rumbles along like a road-train while ‘Blue Water’ reverts to simpler and more placid pop-folk vibe. ‘Wild Child’ offers a darker, bass-driven feel and a more adventurous sound. ‘Still Stoned’ completes the record with female laughter, happiness and a more spaced-out electronic ambience before Miles returns with an even better version of the record’s opening and title track. Check out the monstrous guitar moments at its conclusion.

I like this album for its different and adventurous sound, and for its accessibility. And a sound that reflects the album’s title with a high degree of accuracy.

https://drugcouplemusic.bandcamp.com/

https://drugcouplemusic.bandcamp.com/album/stoned-weekend

https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=drug+couple&i=digital-music&crid=P7QFHNA6HSEZ&sprefix=drug+couple%2Cdigital-music%2C55&ref=nb_sb_noss_1

4/5