  Record Reviews

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  Newton Faulkner Live 2022

  New Joe Satriani LP

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  New Waterboys LP

  J. McLaughlin The Montreux Years

  Erin Rae New LP Feb 2022

  Cat Power New LP in 2022

  2021 - A Record Year?

  Hampton Court 2022

  Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

  West Side Story 2021

  Latest Album Reviews

  The Charlatans Live

  Placebo Back in 2022

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  On Barbra Streisand

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Record Reviews

stoned-1Drug Couple STONED WEEKEND. Papercup

Drug Couple are husband and wife team Miles and Becca Robinson. They used to be a “Brooklyn band” until they moved to the Vermont countryside, got married, found themselves a barn and built a studio. Miles Robinson had previously made some waves in the Brooklyn indie scene about ten years ago with two well-regarded albums before crashing out, disillusioned by the business bits of the music business. Happily, STONED WEEKEND is a superb comeback, with the impressive pairing demonstrating a Lemonheads-level of pop sensibility and Dinosaur Jr-grade slacker attitude. In Becca, Miles seems to have found his perfect partner - at least in terms of the music - I wouldn’t be so bold as to speculate on other areas of their relationship…

This is my first listen to this duo with the result that I now look forward to a live show. STONED WEEKEND features Miles on lead vocals and a more relaxed, languid and chilled-out voice you won’t hear. ‘Stoned Weekend’ is a wandering and gentle song, folk-edged with a strong melody and well-judged backing vocals from the Mrs. The guitar reminds me of vintage Beatles instrumentals which also applies to the next song ‘Missed Our Chance’. An acoustic guitar opens ‘Lemon Trees’ this time with Becca sharing the lead vocal with her husband. For me it’s one of the best songs here because the sound is more assertive, the melody stronger and the vibe while rockier manages to stay subtle and relaxing.

‘Linda’s Trip’ is a rockier affair with drums and air guitar to the fore. There’s another edgy folk vibe and great vocal from Miles. It’s another favourite. ‘Little Do I Know’ is contemplative in nature and glacial in pace. The duo create a compelling and ethereal sound that moves and haunts. Hell, it’s another favourite! ‘Ben & Bongo’ has a backdrop of thrashing drums that generates a powerful rhythmic sound. The song rumbles along like a road-train while ‘Blue Water’ reverts to simpler and more placid pop-folk vibe. ‘Wild Child’ offers a darker, bass-driven feel and a more adventurous sound. ‘Still Stoned’ completes the record with female laughter, happiness and a more spaced-out electronic ambience before Miles returns with an even better version of the record’s opening and title track. Check out the monstrous guitar moments at its conclusion.

I like this album for its different and adventurous sound, and for its accessibility. And a sound that reflects the album’s title with a high degree of accuracy.

https://drugcouplemusic.bandcamp.com/

https://drugcouplemusic.bandcamp.com/album/stoned-weekend

https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=drug+couple&i=digital-music&crid=P7QFHNA6HSEZ&sprefix=drug+couple%2Cdigital-music%2C55&ref=nb_sb_noss_1

4/5

Page: 1 2


Back

Liverpool 2010 - Gallery: David Ford
David Ford
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

War 2022 - Gallery: Ukraine Day 14
Ukraine Day 14 War 2022 - Gallery: Ukraine Day 13
Ukraine Day 13
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage