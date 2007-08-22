  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Plant & Krauss Return - New LP

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Martha Wainwright New LP

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

m-2151

Martha Wainwright LOVE WILL BE REBORN. Cooking Vinyl FACTOR

“With an undeniable voice and an arsenal of powerful songs, Martha Wainwright is a beguiling performer and a refreshingly different force in music. Martha began building a buzz with her well-noted EPs, prior to her 2005 critically and commercially successful debut LP, MARTHA WAINWRIGHT. In 2008, Martha followed with her sophomore album, I KNOW YOU’RE MARRIED BUT I’VE GOT FEELINGS TOO, which showed her great musical maturity and talent as a songwriter. In 2010 she toured the world promoting her third album, SAN FUSILS, NI SOULIERS A PARIS: Martha Wainwright’s Piaf album. This extraordinary album, an homage to the great Edith Piaf, was received with glowing reviews, leaving audiences stunned by Martha’s incredible range and talent. Her last album, COME HOME TO MAMA, produced by Cibo Matto’s Yuka Honda, was heralded by Mojo Magazine as a “substantial and brilliantly sung career best.”

m-651

Review

As the silly awards season ends and the mediocre dominates I’m occasionally reminded just how good music can really be. Back in 2005 I received an Martha Wainwright’s debut record (MARTHA WAINWRIGHT) and was taken aback by its emotional intensity and the lady’s very distinctive voice. I then discovered her musical heritage and began to understand how…Desperate to witness a live performance I managed to secure an invite to a Rufus Wainwright show in Liverpool where Martha was providing backing vocals. I remember it so clearly because it was the night before Bush was elected and Rufus communicated to a capacity audience that he hope it wouldn’t happen…It quickly became clear that in addition to performing in the studio, Martha was dynamite live. There then followed more studio albums and three further occasions when I had the absolute pleasure of watching and reviewing live shows. To-date, Martha has consistently released great records and on listening to LOVE WILL BE REBORN several times count this one as one of her very best.

‘Middle Of The Lake’ immediately reveals that unique and expressive vocal that ebbs between anger and soft reflection in a way that few can hope to match. ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ is next and sheds much of the misty production of the former. Together with a strong melody and passionate, soaring vocal the song’s lyrics scream openness and quality: “I cried only one tear for us today and I will wipe it away before the day breaks…” - Simple, direct and moving.

m-129

An artist can have the greatest voice, instrumental, production and marketing support but, for me, if the songs are mediocre I’m only hearing a portion of the story. Tracks like this next one place Wainright up there amongst some of the best female singer/songwriters around:

GETTING OLDER

I’m getting older, I need your shoulder
I need your love and I need your blood
I want your honey, I’ll take your money
I’ll pay you back, I’ll get the cash

With you my life has begun
I was on the run
We’ve got the time it takes to burn out the sun and the hearts
desperately undone
I’ve been so afraid. My body’s burnt and laid out on a table at my wake
And the radio’s on
It’s playing my song
It’s the one that will take us to the end if we defend our love and our
souls to mend

Can you hear my words? Can you feel my worth?
Can you read my mind and share the rest of time

I was making my own bed, I was picturing my death
I was lost in a fire and you saved me with your desire
Can you hear me know? It’s time to take a bow out of this last life born
of sacrifice

Not only is this a superb song but I instinctively feel that it’s the emotional and open truth. ‘Being Right’ arrives with minimal instrumental treatment and allows that distinctive and passionate voice to dominate above a strong melody and another set of compelling lyrics. ‘Report Card’ is a ballad made so special with a vocal that wanders across the range like a stream travelling over diverse sizes of stones; gentle at times, crashing at times, climbing at times. It’s an extraordinary performance. ‘Body And Soul’ travels along an alt-country path while ‘Hole In My Heart’ reminds of songs from her debut album with their powerhouse rhythmic vibe and angry vocal deliveries.

m-1241

‘Justice’ exposes a slower more contemplative ambience while ‘Sometimes’ offers a more jaunty, optimistic flavour with the strongest melody on the record. ‘Rainbow’ is one of my favourite tracks with its adventurous instrumental arrangement and initial almost ecclesiastical feel that eventually explodes into the rockiest of sounds before reverting to something akin to folk. Lyrically, it’s also a stunner: “Why can’t I Be a rainbow? And live for seconds and die forever young/Why do I have to go on? For the kids and the neighbours, for love and for song.”

‘Falaise De Malaise’ concludes the record with a song that combines a few English language lyrics with mainly French ones. It’s a beautiful song with another strong melody and another example of how Wainwright adjusts her vocal tone to a song’s message. There’s also a welcome diversity of pace and mood with a few sonic surprises. For Wainwright fans, this is an essential buy. For those who have yet to sample this singer/songwriter it represents a good start point.

4.5/5

Page: 1 2


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

6am 12/8/21 - Gallery: A Walk On The Wild Side
A Walk On The Wild Side A Life - Gallery: Joe Cocker
Joe Cocker
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage