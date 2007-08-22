Lucy Kruger and The Lost Boys TRANSIT TAPES (for women that move furniture around). Unique Records

“the songs began in the bedroom, as with SLEEPING TAPES, but with an eye on the window and a hand on the door. There is restlessness. A kind of building up of courage and the acknowledgement of a fear I had developed around making too much noise or causing too much of a scene. How are you supposed to discover who we are not allowed to make a mess? To leak, spill, sweat, spit, shriek. Sometimes playing involves getting scratched or wounded. Laughing, Weeping…TRANSIT TAPES is a gentle and sometimes not so gentle reminder to take off my winter coat and run naked like a wild thing towards the water.” - Lucy





Review

The slow instrumental, bass-driven drawl opens the album. ‘Braille’ is a compelling track with its slow, tortured but simple musical journey. I’m reminded of Stuart Staples and Tindersticks in their glacially paced, conversational style - almost talking to music. Lyrically, Kruger offers musical poetry: “I listen to you speak/My body gives nothing away/My stride stays the same/But a puncture the size of your words/Is here in my chest…” Atmospherically, emotionally, and musically, this song scores heavily.

‘A Stranger’s Chest’ lifts the melodic stakes while the instrumental arrangement remains sparse and dramatically very effective. Kruger whispers the vocal with intimate expression as the pace and sound build so slowly before sinking back. Kruger’s voice is distinctive against a more folk-sounding backdrop. It’s another winner.

‘Evening Train’ sustains the slow pace and minimalist instrumental sound. Kruger is at talking pace as she lets loose another poetic and moving dialogue: “Would you find it strange/If I touched your face/With my winter hands/Look how close we’re standing/On this evening train.” The vibe is erotic and the middle-eight instrumental thunder points to some sort of crescendo before the frail, intimate vocal returns, to eventually fade away…Beautiful!

‘A House’ sounds almost like a lullaby as it travels gently along while ‘The Ceiling’ sings a tale of romantic duration or at least a desire of it: “…but I think you should get out/I know I sent you out/But perhaps I need you now/See nothing moves inside this house…” ‘Tired’ moves slowly but emphatically in communicating another introspective tale, sung with convincing expression and feeling: “How many times in a day/Can I reasonably say/I’m tired/And how many times/Can I try/In my right mind/To relight this old fire…”

‘A Paper Boat’ describes the fragility of the human condition, convincingly with the contemplative vocal and following subtle instrumentation: “…and she’s out there on her own/She stretched her limbs/So she could touch the weather/Into the clouds/So she might disappear/I watched her float/On the bed like a paper boat/Felt her sink…” ‘A Cellar Door’ ups the tempo slightly and sounds more rocky while ‘Promised Land’ opens in am more ethereal style and continues in this vein.

‘A Window’ points firmly to the circumstances in which this record was created: “The curtain covers the night/But the window stays open wide/I can feel the air on my thighs/A message slipped from the sky calling me/To a labyrinth of pleasure and doubt with my teeth bared/Skirt spinning out…of the perfect unknown/Of the desperate alone…” The record closes with a clearer, more rhythmic ‘Warm II’ which also has a hint of pop-sensitivity.

This is an wonderfully produced record which is adventurous in its instrumental restraint and strongly expressive but highly controlled vocal delivery. It’s poetry and high emotion put to music in the most special way and will appeal to those who value these attributes. Essential.

4.5/5

Tracks

Braille

Evening Train

A Stranger’s Chest

A House

The Ceiling

Tired

A Paper Boat

A Cellar Door

Promised Land

A Ringing

A Window

Warm II

TRANSIT TAPES (for women who move furniture around)’ is a follow up to SLEEPING TAPES FOR SOME GIRLS and documents Lucy’s first year and a half after moving to Berlin. Releases June 4, 2021

All songs written by Lucy Kruger

Produced by Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys with André Leo

The Lost Boys are -

Lucy Kruger - vocals and guitar

Liú Mottes - guitar

Andreas Miranda - bass

Martin Perret - drums and percussion

with

André Leo - guitar drones on Braille, A House as well as vocals on Evening Train

Louis Gee - ghost organ on Braille, A Stranger’s Chest and A House

Jochem van Tol - modular synthesizer on A Paper Boat and A Cellar Door

Mixed by Simon Ratcliffe at Sound & Motion Studios (Cape Town)

Mastered by Philipp Welsing at Original Mastering (Hamburg)

https://lucykruger.bandcamp.com

https://soundcloud.com/lucykruger

https://www.facebook.com/LucyKrugerOfficial