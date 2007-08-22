  Martha Wainwright New LP

  Dot Allison’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Nina Simone Etta James Montreux

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  Hampton Court Palace Fest 2021

  SHIT FLOATS

  Moby Celebrates with REPRISE

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  All Things Must Pass 50th

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Kitt Wakeley’s New Rock Symphony

k-17

Kitt Wakeley SYMPHONY OF SINNERS & SAINTS. Kitt Wakeley

“I knew I wanted to do something bigger and better than the last project, which was the MACEDONIAN ORCHESTRA AND CHOIR. That gave me a lot of credibility with many of my peers. Therefore I wanted to build on that momentum. So, I set goals and I mention them out loud in front of others. When I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. It holds me accountable…I agonize over every note…I don’t want the listener to get bored. I don’t want it to be stagnant, therefore, build-ups, transitions, bridges, harmonies, call and responses, and the artistic purpose of the song can take several weeks.”

An adventurous project like this deserves attention, and repeat plays…The album opens with the driving symphonic rock of ‘Wicked Ways’ which arrives complete with explosive bass rhythm, melody aplenty and guitar riffs that rise and dive like monstrous sea waves. ‘Sinners and Saints’ adopts a darker tone and subtly builds with distant orchestral sounds behind its drummed rhythmic throb. Then choral voices join in to lift the song dramatically, spurned on by another strong melody.

Thus far the album has begun its entertaining journey before that maestro of rock guitar arrives in the shape of Joe Satriani (himself an experienced exponent of this style of music). Choral voices enter early after powerful orchestral sounds introduce the song. It’s another driving symphonic rock composition and despite Satriani’s major contribution I’m finding too close similarities with the previous songs. At times I’m also feeling an ecclesiastical vibe. ‘Hello Again’ offers welcome sonic respite with piano dominating the song ahead of a gentle orchestral string backdrop. The song is then punctuated by ocean-deep drumming but well-controlled. Wakeley has strong melodic sensibility and this is another fine example. The song is one of my album highlights.

‘Conflicted’ again slows pace with another fine Satriani contribution while ‘No Apologies’ features most fragile piano and orchestral string notes which begin to build to an exciting crescendo. ‘Requiem For The Fallen’ is more classically symphonic with piano notes making a return along with sharp choral moments that dip in and out through the latter stages of the song. As far as the sound matching the song title’s sentiment I’m not sure - it’s too hard. ‘End Of My Journey’ sees the welcome return of piano, this time with more solid notes in what is a distinctly pop symphonic style. This could easily be featured playing over radio airwaves with its more substantial vocal content and hook-laden melody.

‘You Gave Me Wings’ is introduced by an extended keyboard passage before the subtle orchestra arrangement chimes in. It’s one of the gentler songs here. ‘Echoes Of Amadeus’ lifts the rock anti in no uncertain manner with chugging guitar and drums beating a path like a speeding train. The brass section rises around the middle-eight to reprise the sound that so dominates the first half of the album.

This is an album that’s hard to strongly criticise. I suspect it would inspire more in a live setting and as far as symphonic rock goes my preference is for Metallica’s latest S&M2, and recordings from other symphonic rock bands such as Within Temptation. And therein lies the problem in that it will be compared to other similar but better records, and because it tends to straddle between genres while compromising too far. I also find that too many of the songs, especially in the first half sound very similar (something Metallica avoid due to their song-writing and superb orchestral arrangements). Never the less, its an attractive listen that certainly holds the attention and will please many music lovers.

3/5

https://www.kittwakeley.com/


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Soil
Soil
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Interview & Live - Gallery: Seal
Seal Interview - Gallery: Laurie Anderson
Laurie Anderson
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage