Katie Melua ALBUM NO. 8. BMG

Katie Melua released her first album when she was only 19, and quickly became the highest selling female musician in the UK with over 1.8 Million sales in the first five months. Over the past 15 years, Katie has released 7 top 10 studio albums – CALL OF THE SEARCH, PIECE BY PIECE, PICTURES, THE HOUSE, SECRET SYMPHONY, KETEVAN and IN WINTER.

Check out the ULTIMATE COLLECTION which has been compiled by Katie and features 30 tracks from her 7 studio albums as well as her cover of ‘Fields of Gold’ and two brand new recordings of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and Shirley Bassey’s ‘Diamonds Are Forever’. Singles on the album include her worldwide hit ‘Nine Million Bicycles’, ‘The Closest Thing to Crazy’, ‘If You Were A Sailboat’ amongst many other hits. The album will also include liner notes written by Katie.

Melua’s latest, ALBUM NO. 8 is a record that represents the culmination of a prolonged period of musical rediscovery by one of Britain’s most successful musical artists, having received over 56 platinum awards. Standard CD housed in digisleeve with 12 page booklet – non plastic parts.

https://katiemelua.com/

https://katiemelua.com/album-no-8/

https://youtu.be/LexJQvkuIfE

https://youtu.be/nz7l88GfaR4

https://youtu.be/xLWxnR4_JhU

Review

It was back in 2003 when I interviewed Melua’s mentor Mike Batt on the occasion of Melua’s first and major selling album, CALL OFF THE SEARCH. It seemed to me that Batt’s friends at BBC Radio 2 blessed the album’s songs with substantial amounts of airplay which helped the album on its best-selling way, and of successfuly course launched Melua in short time. A couple of albums followed and I wrote that perhaps she should go independent and cultivate a more mature, diverse and interetsing musical route. I never at any stage questioned the lady’s talent - despite being trained at the Brit school where Batt discovered her when looking for someone to perform the album.

In recent years Melua has ventured out into a far more interesting musical world which includes going to her original birthplace of Gorgia for inspiration. The musical emphasis has been on self-exploration and creativity which no doubt has reduced album sales in comparison with the days of radio-friendly pop. I was also fortunate to witness a Melua live performance at the now infamous Manchester Arena which confirmed her vocal talent.

The first thing I noticed on playing the album, even before the music, was the incredible sound quality of the recording which was under the sharp eye of Leo Abrahams. ‘A Love Like That’ is a gently swaying ballad with Melua’s voice wandering up and down the scale in the smoothest, easiest way. The vocal has a detached feel as though Melua is coveying thoughts and feelingsthat have become distant. The melody is strong, and the sentiments expressed personal and believable: “I’m taken in by what you’ve told me/but keep it all inside your songs/this isn’t real, you don’t seem to know me/how am I what you’re thinking of.”The most subtle orchestrations and background vocals add to the quality of the song.

‘English Manner’ sounds very similar to the first song although the vocal is almost monotone with the main change in the ultra short chorus “He loves me.” The orchestral sounds enter on their own and continue for some time until Melua returns this time with more expression and note varience. It’s both interesting and adventurous. ‘Leaving The Mountain’ is especially interesting with its lovely instrumental introduction followed by an expressive and thoughtful vocal. There’s a continuous, tumbling vibe to a song that varies its pace above a strong melody and loovely piano moments. I sense there’s somethng of family history contained therein: “Down in the val;ley, homes letting out smoke/and signs of landslides, I saw as he spoke/Dad said “let’s go there, it’s right on our way”/but we didn’t have time to, we’ll see it some day.”

‘Joy’ is an attractive ballad with beautifully judged strings wafting in and out. ‘Voices In The Night’ has a distinctly jazzy feel and cinematic flavour with saxaphone playing a major and telling role. ‘Maybe I Dreamt It’ is another favourite with its highly emotive vibe and glacial slow pace, with a mighty melodic foundation. It’s both subtle and beautiful with Melua’s voice perfectly matched to the song’s sentiments: “Took my heart and lifted it/to the stars to the sky/said the winds had brought you here/maybe I dreamt it.” Superb!

Piano introduces a nostalgic paen to Georgia. ‘Heading Home’ is another emotive song with Melua’s voice sounding happy, joyful even. ‘Airtime’ is a melancholy tale of lost love underpinned by a solid and relentless drum rhthym but with light, contmeplative vocal moments. Orchestral punctuations are magical while Melua exhibits her ability to reach very high notes. ‘Remind Me To Forget’ ends the record on more sadder romantic recollections (with cello playing an important role)but one senses there’s hope and optimism in prospect.

Melua has created a beautiful album of meaningful, emotional songs, wonderfully produced and illustrative of her musical development and growth.

4.5/5

DELUXE CD TRACKLISTING

1. A LOVE LIKE THAT

2. ENGLISH MANNER

3. LEAVING THE MOUNTAIN

4. JOY

5. VOICES IN THE NIGHT

6. MAYBE I DREAMT IT

7. HEADING HOME

8. YOUR LONGING IS GONE

9. AIRTIME

10. REMIND ME TO FORGET

11. A LOVE LIKE THAT (RADIO EDIT)

12. MAYBE I DREAMT IT (ACOUSTIC VERSION)

13. YOUR LONGING IS GONE (ACOUSTIC VERSION)

14. A LOVE LIKE THAT (ACOUSTIC VERSION)

15. FOREVER (WRITTEN BY RANDY NEWMAN)

DELUXE CD CONTAINS 5 EXTRA TRACKS INCLUDING ACOUSTIC TRACKS PLUS ‘FOREVER’ WRITTEN BY RANDY NEWMAN.

Live Information: http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/news/katie-melua-live-new-lp/