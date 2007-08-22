  Fontaines D.C. New & Great LP

  Waterboys New LP & Single

  Metallica’s New S&M2 Live LP

  Ani DiFranco’s Memoirs

  The State We’re In…

  FOR SAMA DVD Review

  Live Audience Covid Survey

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  Lockdown Read Ravi Shankar

  Chastity Brown GOLDEN Stream

  What Have We Done?

  Roger Waters: US + THEM. Live DVD

  The Strokes Are Back!

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Pink Floyd YouTube Festival

  New Album Reviews

  Clem Snide, An LP For Now

  Montreux Jazz Fest at Home!

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Black Deer Festival Latest

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 2

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 1

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Blancmange & Bernholz Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Fontaines D.C. New & Great LP

f-113

Fontaines D.C. A HERO’S DEATH. Partisan Records

‘A Hero’s Death’

“The song is a list of rules for the self, they’re principles for self-subscribed happiness that can often hang by a thread. It’s ostensibly a positive message, but with repetition comes different meanings, that’s what happens to mantras when you test them over and over. There’s this balance between sincerity and insincerity as the song goes on and you see that in the music video as well. That’s why there’s a lot of shifting from major key to minor key. The idea was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing - the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them.”

Grian Chatten (lead singer)

The Single Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLNt8aMNbvY

f-26

Review

After listening to debut record DOGREL and witnessing an unruly, wild mosh-generating live performance in Manchester last year, this second record surprises… Opener ‘I Don’t Belong’ is a good example. It’s a guitar strumming, steady and slow bass rhythm song, with vocal clarity which enables every word to be heard, and understood: “You shoulda heard me in the lounger/Telling people what they was/Spitting out all types of sugar/Just dying for a cause, cause, cause…I don’t belong to anyone…I don’t wanna belong to anyone.” It’s a contemplative song with a talking-pace vocal that convinces that it is genuine and true. I’m impressed.

Even with the high-revving pace of next song ‘Love Is The Main Thing’ the initial sonic restraint is sustained with Chatten sounding as though he’s talking with his audience. The melody is huge, the Tex-Mex bass guitar moments add a dark and interesting vibe. So far, so excellent. ‘Television Mind’ is next and maintains a rapid pace with that bass guitar sound dominating the opening moments. Drum rattle away as the talking-pace vocal delivers another set of strong and passionate lyrics: “That’s a televised mind/16 bars for the televised mind/Dublin line for the televised mind/We’re all televised minds.” The message clearly reflects today’s media influence and (missplaced) power to convince.

‘A Lucid Dream’ delivers with its varied pace, moody bass guitar and madly rushed, driving choruses backed by another massive melody. It’s breathless and magical. ‘You Said’ with its distinctive guitar intro, softer Chatten vocal and memorable melody delivers a simpler sound that is nothing less than compelling. ‘Oh Such A Spring’ offers an even simple tune with its stripped-down instrumental arrangement and clear, sincere vocal. The tone is lighter, the message is simple and one of hope: “I wish I could go back to spring again.”

‘A Hero’s Death’ has a punk underbelly with some surprising touches such as the traditional vocal chorus and other influences. It’s an upbeat song that delivers another set of accessible and intelligent lyrics: “Don’t get stuck in the past/Say your favourite things at mass/Tell your mother that you love her/And go out of your way for others/Sit beneath a light that suits ya/And look forward to a brighter future.” ‘Living In America’ is a harder and darker song with a more distant vocal and Chatten sounding like a supercharged J Cash! The melody again is strong and its an excellent example of the very high production standard that exemplifies this record.

‘I Was Not Born’ again follows a punk rock route with its driving bass rhythm and darting guitars. The echoed vocal delivers yet another set of brilliant lyrics with a clear message: “I was not born/Into this world/To do another man’s bidding…All you antiquated strangers/All throwing in the towel/To do another man’s bidding.” ‘Sunny’ is a lighter-than-light tune which is akin to a parent telling a child stories and offers a very different sound. The record concludes with a musical beauty called ‘No’. Acoustic guitar introduces the song and remains the chief protagonist. Chatter’s vocal is nothing less than clear, moving and believable. In line with most songs here the melody arrives in truckloads and lyrics that are real and compelling: “When you go down to that place/It makes a monster of your face/It makes you twisted and unkind/And all the right words hard to find/There’s no living to a life/Where all your fears are running rife/And you’re mugged by your belief/That you owe it all to grief/No.”

I admired the band’s debut album but I love this new one. There’s comparitive restraint in abundance, I suspect so that instrumental arrangements and especially vocals are delivered with absolute clarity; that the sentiments expressed so sincerely are heard and understood, that they connect with an audience who instead of moshing feel and understand where this band is really coming from. It’s a brilliant rock album and totally essential.

5/5

Page: 1 2


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The All-American Rejects
The All-American Rejects
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

- Gallery: Covid-19 Walks
Covid-19 Walks Secret Donnington Gig - Gallery: Metallica
Metallica
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage