Fontaines D.C. A HERO’S DEATH. Partisan Records

‘A Hero’s Death’

“The song is a list of rules for the self, they’re principles for self-subscribed happiness that can often hang by a thread. It’s ostensibly a positive message, but with repetition comes different meanings, that’s what happens to mantras when you test them over and over. There’s this balance between sincerity and insincerity as the song goes on and you see that in the music video as well. That’s why there’s a lot of shifting from major key to minor key. The idea was influenced by a lot of the advertising I was seeing - the repetitive nature of these uplifting messages that take on a surreal and scary feel the more you see them.”

Grian Chatten (lead singer)

The Single Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLNt8aMNbvY

Review

After listening to debut record DOGREL and witnessing an unruly, wild mosh-generating live performance in Manchester last year, this second record surprises… Opener ‘I Don’t Belong’ is a good example. It’s a guitar strumming, steady and slow bass rhythm song, with vocal clarity which enables every word to be heard, and understood: “You shoulda heard me in the lounger/Telling people what they was/Spitting out all types of sugar/Just dying for a cause, cause, cause…I don’t belong to anyone…I don’t wanna belong to anyone.” It’s a contemplative song with a talking-pace vocal that convinces that it is genuine and true. I’m impressed.

Even with the high-revving pace of next song ‘Love Is The Main Thing’ the initial sonic restraint is sustained with Chatten sounding as though he’s talking with his audience. The melody is huge, the Tex-Mex bass guitar moments add a dark and interesting vibe. So far, so excellent. ‘Television Mind’ is next and maintains a rapid pace with that bass guitar sound dominating the opening moments. Drum rattle away as the talking-pace vocal delivers another set of strong and passionate lyrics: “That’s a televised mind/16 bars for the televised mind/Dublin line for the televised mind/We’re all televised minds.” The message clearly reflects today’s media influence and (missplaced) power to convince.

‘A Lucid Dream’ delivers with its varied pace, moody bass guitar and madly rushed, driving choruses backed by another massive melody. It’s breathless and magical. ‘You Said’ with its distinctive guitar intro, softer Chatten vocal and memorable melody delivers a simpler sound that is nothing less than compelling. ‘Oh Such A Spring’ offers an even simple tune with its stripped-down instrumental arrangement and clear, sincere vocal. The tone is lighter, the message is simple and one of hope: “I wish I could go back to spring again.”

‘A Hero’s Death’ has a punk underbelly with some surprising touches such as the traditional vocal chorus and other influences. It’s an upbeat song that delivers another set of accessible and intelligent lyrics: “Don’t get stuck in the past/Say your favourite things at mass/Tell your mother that you love her/And go out of your way for others/Sit beneath a light that suits ya/And look forward to a brighter future.” ‘Living In America’ is a harder and darker song with a more distant vocal and Chatten sounding like a supercharged J Cash! The melody again is strong and its an excellent example of the very high production standard that exemplifies this record.

‘I Was Not Born’ again follows a punk rock route with its driving bass rhythm and darting guitars. The echoed vocal delivers yet another set of brilliant lyrics with a clear message: “I was not born/Into this world/To do another man’s bidding…All you antiquated strangers/All throwing in the towel/To do another man’s bidding.” ‘Sunny’ is a lighter-than-light tune which is akin to a parent telling a child stories and offers a very different sound. The record concludes with a musical beauty called ‘No’. Acoustic guitar introduces the song and remains the chief protagonist. Chatter’s vocal is nothing less than clear, moving and believable. In line with most songs here the melody arrives in truckloads and lyrics that are real and compelling: “When you go down to that place/It makes a monster of your face/It makes you twisted and unkind/And all the right words hard to find/There’s no living to a life/Where all your fears are running rife/And you’re mugged by your belief/That you owe it all to grief/No.”

I admired the band’s debut album but I love this new one. There’s comparitive restraint in abundance, I suspect so that instrumental arrangements and especially vocals are delivered with absolute clarity; that the sentiments expressed so sincerely are heard and understood, that they connect with an audience who instead of moshing feel and understand where this band is really coming from. It’s a brilliant rock album and totally essential.

5/5