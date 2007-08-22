  Daytime TV Great Debut

Daytime TV NOTHING’S ON BUT EVERYONE’S WATCHING. DTV Records

NOTHING’S ON BUT EVERYONE’S WATCHING is the debut album from fast-rising DAYTIME TV. Following from their UK headline tour, the album features the singles ‘Ugly’, ‘Side Effects’, ‘Zombie’ and ‘Hush’.

This is an album about the way we are, as humans, can alienate ourselves from real life connections and meaningful relationships through our dependence on technology. We’re less and less present with people around us, which can leave us all isolated and alone when the lights go out at night. It’s a call to action for us to remember how to interact with each other, show love and be human. We all need it.”

Will Irvine - guitar, vocals
Gareth Thompson -drums
Chris Clark - bass
John Caddick - guitar

Review

‘Side Effect’ opens the record on a rampant and rocky high, with a huge melody and bassline to help things along superbly. Irvin’s mid-range and clear vocal completes a stunning track and one that should be blaring out over the airways. And what’s even more remarkable is that every lyric is heard as clear as a bell thanks to excellent production courtesy of Romesh Dodangoda.

‘Little Victories’ offers a contrast in a song that’s more rock-pop ballad. Thompson’s drumming is especially effective here as the song rumbles along mid-pace. Another strong melody and powerful choruses complete another mainstream beauty. ‘Hush’ follows the same supremely accessible style while the simpler instrumentation of ‘Digital Light’ maintains this band’s strong grasp of melody - another potential radio-friendly song with rocky roots.

‘Communication’ offers a quiet diversification with a pop-rock ballad of real emotion and beauty. Irvine’s vocal is totally convincing with its beautifully judged expressive qualities. With more strong melody, more hook-laden choruses, this should be screaming out on mainstream radio - on repeat! ‘Zombies’ changes the tone again with its darker and deeper vibe. So far, so great!

Social media takes its bow in ‘Learning To Talk’, a slow-burning ballad with characteristically strong, simple lyrics that no doubt will attract teen fans. The concluding instrumental crescendo is something very special. ‘Ugly’ is based on the same social media topic which moves along at breakneck speed with guitar licks leading the chase. While the bassline rumbles along Irvine goes from talking vocal to out-and-out rocker as the powerful melody completes another attractive package. ‘Side By Side’ offers a great mix of quiet vocal contemplation and sky-high crescendos backed by wonderfully-judged instrumentals and another memorable, hooky melody.

The record continues with one of my favourite songs, the slow-burning, romantic ‘Dirty Love’ that mixes quietly sung vocals with far-flung rocky choruses, and yes, another monster melody. I am struggling to think of a stronger, totally accessible, intelligent, mainstream rock debut, with more anthems than you can poke a stick at. Can’t wait to see the band live.

5/5

https://www.daytimetvmusic.com/
https://twitter.com/DTTVOfficial

TOUR DATES

SAT 14 MAY The Sidewinder BRIGHTON, UK

WED 06 JUL - SUN 10 JUL Mad Cool Festival MADRID, SPAIN

THU 28 JUL - SAT 30 JUL Belladrum Festival INVERNESS, UK

FRI 29 JUL - SUN 31 JUL Y Not Festival DERBYSHIRE, UK

FRI 29 JUL 12:00 pm Over The Bridge Festival EDINBURGH, UK

FRI 25 NOV - SAT 26 NOV Winterstorm TROON, UK


