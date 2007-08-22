Calva Louise RHINOCEROS. Modern Sky UK

London newcomers Calva Louise have unveiled the visuals for new anthem single ’I Heard A Cry’ and announced plans for an extensive UK tour in March 2019 following the release of their debut album RHINOCEROS on 1st February 2019.

Having developed a fierce live reputation within London’s flourishing punk scene, the garage rockers have since earned support slots alongside the likes of Albert Hammond Jr, Spring King and Anteros and just finished an extensive UK tour with label-mates The Blinders. The album is produced well by Margo Broom and mixed by Tom Longworth.

From the explosive first track, ‘I Heard A Cry’, the stage is well and truly set with an extrovert punk rock display complete with jangling guitars, passionate vocal and strong bass line. The pace is hectic, melody strong and vibe pretty compelling. A great start. ‘I’m Gonna Do Well’ slows the pace marginally but also offers changes of pace which add distinction and much drama. ‘Tug Of War’ is a rhythmic humdinger whose pace allows for welcome respite. It’s an adventurous track that again mixes pace and vibe from pop ballad to out and out rocker.

‘Outrageous’ is a classic slice of jagged punk rock made credible by Jess Allanic’s shouting and expressive vocal - this is my pick of the album. Allanic returns with a teenage, angsty vocal on the bouncing ‘No Hay’ which features arguably the strongest melody here and for me is a single in waiting with its catchy choruses, whistles and rhythmic strength. ‘Getting Close’ adds another sound to this diverse album with its comic electronics and at times super-sweet vocal. And it’s another potential single.

‘Wondertale’ has a calmer vibe albeit with punctuated and powerful guitar riffs. It’s a complex song which offers the best of most worlds. ‘Cruel Girl’ offers guitar lovers a rich crop of riffs and machine gun drum beats under a cheeky, young, screaming vocal. ‘Down The Stream’ chnages tack again with an acoustic song and the sweetest vocal on the album. The song is slow and heartfelt with choruses that add rock-pop spice. It’s my pick of the album. Finally, ‘Out Of Use’ sheds rock complexity for an opening spell before launching into rushed choruses.

This is a very strong debut album that provides a sharp insight into this band’s distinctive and diverse style. There’s no weak tracks and a lot to like. I hope to see the band perform live soon - should be a hoot!

4/5

https://www.facebook.com/calvalouise

Chain Wallet NO RITUAL. Jansen Records

Chain Wallet is a three-piece pop-rock band from Bergen in Norway and is the band’s second album. Their music is described as “dream pop, shoegaze pop, shimmering guitars, eighties, hazy, super catchy dream pop with eighties references and lush widescreen sound.” First single ‘Ride’ out September 21st.

Echo chamber style production, plentiful multi-layered vocal and decent melodies add up to a more traditional pop vibe, but little in the way of inspiration, emotional depth or distinction.

2/5