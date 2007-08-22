BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND 2024 EUROPEAN SHOWS ANNOUNCED

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered “the greatest show on earth” (Billboard) across Europe this summer and they’ll make a triumphant return in 2024 with a 22-show stadium run. Kicking off on 5th May in Cardiff, Springsteen and The E Street Band will bring their 2024 world tour to Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway before bookending in the U.K. with a date at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25th July. Tickets will go on sale starting with Odense, Denmark on 2nd November. Full list of performance dates and on-sale times below.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band’s career. The 2023 European run received praise as “one of the greatest shows ever” (Daily Telegraph) as well as five-star reviews from The Times, The Independent, NME and many others across the continent. Highlights included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona which “unleashed euphoria” (El Correo) as well as performances to over 130,000 fans across two dates in London’s Hyde Park and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy.

Returning to North America at the tail end of summer, Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first U.S. stadium show in seven years - at Chicago’s Wrigley Field - was lauded as “something without equal” (Chicago Tribune) and one of “Wrigley Field’s brightest moments” (Chicago Sun-Times). A three-night New Jersey homecoming at MetLife Stadium over Labor Day weekend was praised as “blistering and time-eclipsing” (Salon) and “a joyous affair where nobody felt like saying goodbye” (Rolling Stone).

NEW EUROPEAN DATES ANNOUNCED (2024)

5 May - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

9 May - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

12 May - Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

16 May - Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

19 May - Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

22 May - Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

25 May - Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

28 May - Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

1 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

3 June - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

12 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

14 June - Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

20 June - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)

27 June - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)

2 July - Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

5 July - Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am*)

9 July - Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)

12 July - Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am*)

15 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

18 July - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

21 July - Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am*)

25 July - London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

*All on-sale times are local time

