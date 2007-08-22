  Pink Floyd The Later Years 16 Discs

Sebadoh Announce 2019 Tour Dates

seb-4

SEBADOH ANNOUNCE UK TOUR DATES FOR AUTUMN FOLLOWING RELEASE OF THE NEW STUDIO ALBUM

The strongest Sebadoh release since 1996’s Harmacy” Pitchfork
Sebadoh’s fire still burns brightly” Mojo

★★★★ Pitchfork
★★★★ Mojo
★★★★ Uncut
★★★★ Record Collector

Sebadoh is an American indie rock band formed in 1988 in Northampton, Massachusetts, United States, by Eric Gaffney and Dinosaur Jr. bass player Lou Barlow. Along with such bands as Pavement and Guided by Voices, Sebadoh helped pioneer lo-fi music, a style of indie rock characterized by low-fidelity recording techniques, often on four-track machines. The band’s early output, such as THE FREED MAN and WEED FORESTIN’ (both released 1990), as well as SEBADOH III (1991), was typical of this style. Following the release of BUBBLE & SCRAPE in 1993, Gaffney left the band. His replacement, Bob Fay, appeared on BAKESALE (1994), but was fired before the sessions for the band’s major label release THE SEBADOH (1999).

seb-3

The band then went on a 14-year recording hiatus, during which time members pursued other projects while occasionally touring as Sebadoh. The group, fronted by singer Lou Barlow, returned in 2013 with the SECRET EP and a full-length album titled DEFEND YOURSELF, which were both self-recorded.

Following the recent release of their first new studio album in more than six years, indie-rock pioneers SEBADOH are set to embark on a seven date UK tour this Autumn.

Act Surprised continues the soulful collaboration that’s defined the band since 1991’s SEBADOH III and 1994’s BAKESALE. The new batch of songs reaffirms how vital the creative partnership is between members Lou Barlow, Jason Loewenstein, and Bob D’Amico.

When Barlow recently moved back to his home state of Massachusetts following a series of personal changes, he pressed the restart button and, in time, felt the incentive to reach out to Jason and Bob again to reunite and start work on a new album. The trio convened and began recording in their original stomping grounds in Northampton, MA where they first formed back in 1988. Along with producer/sound engineer Justin Pizzoferatto, Sebadoh have delivered one of the best records of their career. ACT SURPRISED is a 15-song collection that’s as dynamic and visceral as anything the band has ever committed to tape.

Touring the US since its release, Sebadoh embark on their European tour this autumn with seven UK live dates from late September to early October.

seb-6

ACT SURPRISED videos:

‘Celebrate the Void’: https://youtu.be/TaAP3DJRADU
‘Stunned’: https://youtu.be/Q8CU1T7Y-vg
‘Sunshine’: https://youtu.be/I_KDYTprXCg
‘Raging River’: https://youtu.be/bEL9yR3Mahw

UK Tour Dates 2019

28 Sep: Patterns, Brighton, UK
29 Sep: Scala, London, UK
01 Oct: The Fleece, Bristol, UK
02 Oct: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham, UK
03 Oct: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
04 Oct: Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
05 Oct: Academy 2, Manchester, UK

https://www.sebadoh.com/

http://www.loobiecore.com/
http://www.jakerock.com/
https://www.joyfulnoiserecordings.com/

