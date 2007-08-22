  Nirvana NEVERMIND 30th

Nirvana NEVERMIND 30th Anniversary Editions to be released beginning November 12, 2021
Configurations Ranging From 8LP+7-inch and NEVERMIND touched off a seismic shift in global youth culture

I can’t remember when and where I first heard the Beatles or Bob Dylan or the Stones, but I do clearly remember when I was introduced to Nirvana. I was living in a picturesque village in Cheshire called Christleton and we had not long completed the building of our house on land adjacent to a tiny cottage we owned. The land came with the cottage and after several attempts we finally secured planning permission, sold the cottage and lived in 2 well-worn caravans on-site. It was shortly after the house completion and during a late evening that one of Channel 4’s young trendy and shambolic entertainment shows (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOdz0jpOIzg), The Word, was playing. Now it was a show I despised and it was a complete accident that I happened to be watching it that night. I was about to switch off and go to bed when a new American band appeared playing a song whose opening chords kept me watching. The band was Nirvana, the song was ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. I was awestruck by the performance and the song, something that very rarely happened to me, especially in the dreadful mediocre pop market that existed at the time. As soon as the song was completed I woke up my sleeping teenage son and tried to describe what I had just witnessed. In truth, Nirvana re-awaked my love of music which eventually led to this website, and many more wonderful musical discoveries. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years, but if ever there was a record that need resurrection then it’s this one. NEVERMIND is a rock classic and I welcome the new forthcoming remastered editions which I’m pretty sure will find a ready and willing market. Ed

Rising to #1 worldwide over the next few months, its impact would elevate Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl from a promising Pacific Northwest cult band to one of the most successful and influential artists of all time. NEVERMIND returned rock ‘n’ roll integrity and passion to the top of the charts, and continues to be a singular inspiration to fans and musicians alike over the last three decades - as it no doubt will for generations to come.

Beginning November 12, 2021, Geffen/UMe commemorates the 30th anniversary of NEVERMIND with several multi-format reissues. A total of 94 audio and video tracks - 70 previously unreleased - will be made available across configurations ranging from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch. In all formats, NEVERMIND is newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.

Among the previously unreleased material exclusive to various versions of the NEVERMIND 30th Anniversary Editions are four complete live shows that document Nirvana’s historic ascension on the concert stage - LIVE IN AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso); LIVE IN DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); LIVE IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and LIVE IN TOKYO, JAPAN (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

All four newly remastered live shows are included in the NEVERMIND SUPER DELUXE EDIITIONS, which will be available in both vinyl (8LPs - 180-gram black vinyl - all in premium tip-on jackets - plus the new 7-inch - A-side: ‘Endless, Nameless’ / B-side: ‘Even In His Youth’ and ‘Aneurysm’) and CD+Blu-ray (5 CDs plus Blu-ray - LIVE IN AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS complete concert video newly remastered audio & video in HD).

2 CD EDITION

CD 1 - NEVERMIND (Original Album Remastered)

1   Smells Like Teen Spirit
2   In Bloom
3   Come As You Are
4   Breed
5   Lithium
6   Polly
7   Territorial Pissings
8   Drain You
9   Lounge Act
10  Stay Away
11 On A Plain
12 Something In The Way

CD 2 - Live on NEVERMIND Tour

1   Negative Creep (Live in Tokyo, Japan 1992)
2   Been A Son (Live in Tokyo, Japan 1992)
3   On A Plain (Live in Tokyo, Japan 1992)
4   Blew (Live in Tokyo, Japan 1992)
5   Aneurysm (Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j 1992)
6   Drain You (Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j 1992)
7   School (Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j 1992)
8   Lounge Act (Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j 1992)
9   Sliver (Live in Del Mar, California 1991)
10 Breed (Live in Del Mar, California 1991)
11 Come As You Are (Live in Del Mar, California 1991)
12 Lithium (Live in Del Mar, California 1991)
13 Floyd The Barber (Live at the Paradiso, Amsterdam 1991)
14 Smells Like Teen Spirit (Live at the Paradiso, Amsterdam 1991)
15 About A Girl (Live at the Paradiso, Amsterdam 1991)
16 Territorial Pissings (Live at the Paradiso, Amsterdam 1991)

5 CD EDITION

Blu-ray - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

1   Drain You
2   Aneurysm
3   School
4   Floyd The Barber
5   Smells Like Teen Spirit
6   About A Girl
7   Polly
8   Lithium
9   Sliver
10 Breed
11 Come As You Are
12 Been A Son
13 Negative Creep
14 On A Plain
15 Blew
16 Love Buzz
17 Territorial Pissings

CD 1 - NEVERMIND (Original Album Remastered)

1   Smells Like Teen Spirit
2   In Bloom
3   Come As You Are
4   Breed
5   Lithium
6   Polly
7   Territorial Pissings
8   Drain You
9   Lounge Act
10 Stay Away
11 On A Plain
12 Something In The Way

CD 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

1   Drain You
2   Aneurysm
3   School
4   Floyd The Barber
5   Smells Like Teen Spirit
6   About A Girl

7 Polly

8   Lithium
9   Sliver
10 Breed
11 Come As You Are
12 Been A Son
13 Negative Creep
14 On A Plain
15 Blew
16 Love Buzz
17 Territorial Pissings

CD 3 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)

1   Drain You
2   Aneurysm
3   School
4   Floyd The Barber
5   Smells Like Teen Spirit
6   About A Girl
7   Polly
8   Sliver
9   Breed
10 Come As You Are
11 Lithium
12 Territorial Pissings

CD 4 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)

1   Aneurysm
2   Drain You
3   School
4   Sliver
5   About A Girl
6   Come As You Are
7   Lithium
8   Breed
9   Polly
10 Lounge Act
11 In Bloom
12 Love Buzz
13 Smells Like Teen Spirit
14 Feedback Jam
15 Negative Creep
16 On A Plain
17 Blew

CD 5 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)

1   Negative Creep
2   Been A Son
3   On A Plain
4   Blew
5   Come As You Are
6   Lithium
7   Breed
8   Sliver
9   Drain You
10 About A Girl
11 School
12 Aneurysm
13 Love Buzz
14 Polly
15 Territorial Pissings
16 Smells Like Teen Spirit

