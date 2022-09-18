|
Newton Faulkner Live 2022
NEWTON FAULKNER “FEELS LIKE HOME” SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2022 UK TOUR
FAN PRE-SALE STARTS WEDNESDAY 23 FEBRUARY
INCLUDES VIP TICKETS SOUNDCHECK & MEET AND GREET
GUITAR ACADEMY TICKETS GUITAR WORKSHOP WITH NEWTON
TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE FRIDAY 25 FEBRUARY
Stripping his songs back to their purest form. Newton will be out there solo, just him, his acoustic guitars, and his voice. Newton Faulkner has announced an exciting new tour to take place in September and October 2022.
A fan pre-sale will start at https://newtonfaulkner.com/ on Wednesday February 23rd at 9am. The fan pre-sale will include VIP ticket including soundcheck and meet and greet. Guitar Academy tickets will include a guitar workshop with Newton before the show.
Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 25th via https://www.thegigcartel.com/
“On the forthcoming UK tour, I’ll be focusing on the songs that work best with just a vocal and guitar part and no musical multitasking or loops,” says Newton. I’m sure there are some big songs I have never thought of stripping back, but the ones I can’t wait to play are Longshot, Against The Grain, I’m Not Giving Up Yet, Never Alone, Been Here Before, Waiting On You and obviously Feels Like Home. Most of these songs I very rarely play on tour!“
After the mystery-cloaked ventures of recent times, Faulkner’s new ethos of ‘no secrets’ promises open lines of communications as his boldest plans to date unfold. Already confirmed is the 23-date Feels Like Home UK tour, which starts September 17th and sees him shapeshift once again. “After the last tour - which was an immensely complicated setup, like flying a musical helicopter - this one will be really stripped back and minimal, like how I started. There’s definitely a power to that.”
True to his promise of transparency, the Feels Like Home tour also lifts the curtain on his touring infrastructure, with VIP tickets letting the Faulkner hardcore observe the technical prep, and guitar workshops unpicking his playing methods before the gig.
“There’s always so many questions,” he reasons, “and I started to think, ‘Well, why don’t we open up the process?’ So, people can come to the soundcheck and experience me prepare the show! Then there’ll be a workshop in the day, to suit all different levels of player.”
It’s a concept that flows into another of the songwriter’s biggest upcoming projects. As a noted alumnus of Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music - not to mention a seasoned tutor, workshop leader and bootcamp guest - the Newton Faulkner Guitar Academy set to launch later this year is a logical progression.
“Playing has made me so happy for so long and I want to pass that on,” he says. “But music theory is a huge topic and if you’re just thrown in, it puts a lot of people off. The Guitar Academy is about streamlining everything you need to have the most fun, work stuff out by ear and get deep in - but to the fun stuff - as quickly as possible.”
TOUR SEPTEMBER 2022
Llandrindod Wells Pavilion Mid Wales Saturday 17 September 2022
TOUR OCTOBER 2022
Blackburn King Georges Windsor Suite Sunday 2 October 2022
