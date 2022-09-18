NEWTON FAULKNER “FEELS LIKE HOME” SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2022 UK TOUR

FAN PRE-SALE STARTS WEDNESDAY 23 FEBRUARY TICKETS: https://newtonfaulkner.com/

INCLUDES VIP TICKETS SOUNDCHECK & MEET AND GREET

GUITAR ACADEMY TICKETS GUITAR WORKSHOP WITH NEWTON

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE FRIDAY 25 FEBRUARY via https://www.thegigcartel.com/

24 HOUR BOX OFFICE: 0844 478 0898

Stripping his songs back to their purest form. Newton will be out there solo, just him, his acoustic guitars, and his voice. Newton Faulkner has announced an exciting new tour to take place in September and October 2022.

A fan pre-sale will start at https://newtonfaulkner.com/ on Wednesday February 23rd at 9am. The fan pre-sale will include VIP ticket including soundcheck and meet and greet. Guitar Academy tickets will include a guitar workshop with Newton before the show.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 25th via https://www.thegigcartel.com/

“On the forthcoming UK tour, I’ll be focusing on the songs that work best with just a vocal and guitar part and no musical multitasking or loops,” says Newton. I’m sure there are some big songs I have never thought of stripping back, but the ones I can’t wait to play are Longshot, Against The Grain, I’m Not Giving Up Yet, Never Alone, Been Here Before, Waiting On You and obviously Feels Like Home. Most of these songs I very rarely play on tour!“

After the mystery-cloaked ventures of recent times, Faulkner’s new ethos of ‘no secrets’ promises open lines of communications as his boldest plans to date unfold. Already confirmed is the 23-date Feels Like Home UK tour, which starts September 17th and sees him shapeshift once again. “After the last tour - which was an immensely complicated setup, like flying a musical helicopter - this one will be really stripped back and minimal, like how I started. There’s definitely a power to that.”

True to his promise of transparency, the Feels Like Home tour also lifts the curtain on his touring infrastructure, with VIP tickets letting the Faulkner hardcore observe the technical prep, and guitar workshops unpicking his playing methods before the gig.

“There’s always so many questions,” he reasons, “and I started to think, ‘Well, why don’t we open up the process?’ So, people can come to the soundcheck and experience me prepare the show! Then there’ll be a workshop in the day, to suit all different levels of player.”

It’s a concept that flows into another of the songwriter’s biggest upcoming projects. As a noted alumnus of Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music - not to mention a seasoned tutor, workshop leader and bootcamp guest - the Newton Faulkner Guitar Academy set to launch later this year is a logical progression.

“Playing has made me so happy for so long and I want to pass that on,” he says. “But music theory is a huge topic and if you’re just thrown in, it puts a lot of people off. The Guitar Academy is about streamlining everything you need to have the most fun, work stuff out by ear and get deep in - but to the fun stuff - as quickly as possible.”

TOUR SEPTEMBER 2022

Llandrindod Wells Pavilion Mid Wales Saturday 17 September 2022

Bath Komedia Sunday 18 September 2022

Cheltenham Town Hall Tuesday 20 September 2022

Newark Palace Theatre Thursday 22 September 2022

Bridlington Spa Theatre Friday 23 September 2022

Lytham Lowther Pavilion Theatre Saturday 24 September 2022

Newcastle Wylam Brewery Sunday 25 September 2022

Wolverhampton, Bilston Robin Tuesday 27 September 2022

Shrewsbury Theatre Severn Wednesday 28 September 2022

Northampton Roadmender Thursday 29 September 2022

Barnsley Birdwell Venue Friday 30 September 2022

TOUR OCTOBER 2022

Blackburn King Georges Windsor Suite Sunday 2 October 2022

Buxton Opera House Tuesday 4 October 2022

Holmfirth Picturedrome Thursday 6 October 2022

Glasgow Òran Mór Friday 7 October 2022

Edinburgh Queen’s Hall Saturday 8 October 2022

Yarm Princess Alexandra Theatre Sunday 9 October 2022

New Brighton Floral Pavilion Tuesday 11 October 2022

Exeter Phoenix Wednesday 12 October 2022

Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion Thursday 13 October 2022

Southend Theatre Saturday 15 October 2022

Cambridge Junction Sunday 16 October 2022

Islington Assembly Hall Tuesday 18 October 2022

