Montreux Jazz Fest 2022

fest-4

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL REVEALS PROGRAMME FOR 2022

INCLUDING:

BJÖRK | MÅNESKIN | DIANA ROSS | VAN MORRISON | JEFF BECK | ARLO PARKS | JOHN LEGEND | PHOEBE BRIDGERS | GIRL IN RED | MICHAEL KIWANUKA | BLACK PUMAS | GABRIELS | TINASHE | YEARS & YEARS | STORMZY | PAOLO NUTINI | ASHNIKKO | LADY BLACKBIRD | THE SMILE | SELF ESTEEM | NICK CAVE | A-HA | CRAWLERS & MANY MORE

herb-1

PLUS BRAND NEW FESTIVAL FORMAT UNVEILED AND MORE ARTISTS STILL TO BE ANNOUNCED

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/

LONDON 13 APRIL 2022 - Montreux Jazz Festival today unveils the programme for the 56th edition of the iconic Swiss music festival, which takes place this year from 01-16 July on the Lake Geneva shoreline. Returning to full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Montreux is back with its biggest line-up yet. Performances during the action-packed two weeks will take place across the festival’s two iconic venues, the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab, plus a series of free stages.

plant-12

The 56th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival will once again combine the timeless with the new, featuring pop icons, elite rappers, jazz legends, mythical rockers and a supreme diva all in one place. Across two weeks at Montreux, music lovers can enjoy a dizzying panorama of sound at its two venues, the Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab. After two editions of enforced silence, the festival can continue to generate legendary stories and unforgettable moments.

jm-21

AUDITORIUM STRAVINSKI

Twenty-four years after her last performance at Montreux, Björk will make an emphatic return at the Auditorium Stravinski this summer with the orchestra Sinfonietta de Lausanne. The Icelandic innovator is currently preparing for the release of her 10th album, which will undoubtedly continue her run of seminal work, paving new pathways in the crossover worlds between art-pop and electronic music. In the latest in a long line of historic moments at the festival, the supreme diva Diana Ross will perform for the very first time at Montreux this year. From her early days with Motown to creating some of the most timeless disco hits including “Upside Down”, the Detroit icon embodies an era of music and her performance this year promises to be another classic for the Montreux annals.

Page: 1 2 3 4


