  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Katie Melua Live & New LP

  Foo Fighters Live & New LP

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Jim White MISFIT’S JUBILEE

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Plants and Animals THE JUNGLE

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie Rescheduled Tour

  CHERNOBYL By Serhii Plokhy

  New Springsteen LP

  The Beatles: GET BACK Book

  New Epiphone Wildkat Review

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  Barbara Thompson @ The BBC

  Delicate Sound Of Thunder

  John Lennon 1980: The Last Days…

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  Roger Waters: US + THEM. Live DVD

  The Strokes Are Back!

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Pink Floyd YouTube Festival

  New Album Reviews

  Montreux Jazz Fest at Home!

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

b-123Image By Marty Moffatt

EXPERIENCE THE  RISE OF TOP-SELLING BLUES GUITARIST JOE BONAMASSA GUITAR MAN

ON VIDEO-ON-DEMAND AND DIGITAL DECEMBER 8, 2020

Pre-order the Guitar Man documentary from – https://paramnt.us/GuitarManSite

Discover the extraordinary story of legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa in the inspirational documentary GUITAR MAN, arriving on Video-On-Demand and for Digital purchase December 8, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

b-610

Watch the trailer here: https://joeb.me/GuitarManTrailer

From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, GUITAR MAN tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today’s top-selling blues artists. With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style. Featuring behind the scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life.

b-416

GUITAR MAN showcases Bonamassa’s astounding talent from his childhood as a “wunderkind” discovered and mentored by Blues legend B.B. King.  At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, Bonamassa fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment that elevated his music to the next level.

Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, GUITAR MAN chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the  globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.

b-319

In addition to having this exciting film release, Joe just landed his 24th #1 with his latest studio album Royal Tea which was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and shows off Joe’s fiery guitar playing and incredible song-writing in a whole new way. It is also worth mentioning that Bonamassa has done a lot for artists during COVID-19 through his Non-Profit’s Fuelling Musicians program, raising $375K thus far and giving it to 225+ touring musicians whose livelihoods have been halted.

b-220

https://keepingthebluesalive.org/fueling-musicians/

https://jbonamassa.com/

b-79


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2010 - Gallery: Midlake
Midlake
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

What I Saw - Gallery: 2020 In Pictures
2020 In Pictures USA 2020 - Gallery: Scenes From An Election
Scenes From An Election
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage