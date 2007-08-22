  Van Morrison Virtual Gig + LP

Imelda May’s New LP & Tour

m-2cov

IMELDA MAY NEW RECORD 11 PAST THE HOUR ON DECCA RECORDS

Featuring RONNIE WOOD, NOEL GALLAGHER & MILES KANE

11 PAST THE HOUR is my truth. I always write with meaning and from my heart as that’s the reason I write, to connect with my own story at each particular moment and I hope therefore I connect with others during theirs. I’d like to think I can put into words and music what we all feel sometimes. We all laugh, sing, love, cry, dance, kiss, care. We all experience lust, anger, joy, worry, sorrow and hope. Sometimes we stay silent and hold it all in and sometimes we dance and throw it all to the wind with abandon, but one thing is for sure is we are in this life together. Each song is a moment in my life. Each life is a moment in time. Every minute counts.” - Imelda May

m-3p

May’s voice smoulders and crackles” - The Sunday Times
A bold album unafraid to twist and turn” - Vintage Rock

Following the single releases this year of ‘Just One Kiss’ and ‘Made To Love’ Imelda May has just released her sixth studio album and new single ‘Diamonds’.

11 PAST THE HOUR is a record that features sensuality, emotion, spirituality and intuition, marking a new chapter for May and showcasing her at her most authentic. With friends and collaborators like Wood, Gallagher and Miles Kane and inspired contributions from feminists such as Gina Martin and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the album is an statement musically influenced strongly by the blues. Mostly written with co-producer Tim Bran (London Grammar, Primal Scream) and string arranger Davide Rossi (Coldplay, U2, Goldfrapp), this album shows an artist diving deep into her true self, her Irish roots, her love of storytelling and singing from her soul.

m-1songs

The title track (written with Pedro Vito) opens the album with characteristic poetic vividness recalling the romance noir of a lost David Lynch soundtrack, while ‘Made To Love’ is an anthem celebrating acceptance and the startling piano ballad and new single ‘Diamonds’ (co-written with Sacha Skarbeck) is an epic highlight about digging deep to appreciate the true simplicity of love. ‘What We Did In The Dark’, a duet with Miles Kane, is a galloping Eighties Goth-pop synth romp. These are Just a few of the variety of views, multiplicity of voices, range of emotions and the exciting, adventurous spread of sounds on 11 PAST THE HOUR, with May at the centre of it.

VIEW IMELDAS NEW VIDEO ‘DIAMONDS’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LNOI0nvtvs

Born and raised in The Liberties area of Dublin, Imelda has become one of Ireland’s most famed female artists in history. Discovered by Jools Holland, who asked Imelda to go on tour with him, Imelda has gone on to perform duets with artists including U2, Lou Reed, Sinead O Connor, Robert Plant, Van Morrison, Jack Savoretti and Elvis Costello and has featured on recent albums and live tours with Jeff Beck, Jeff Goldblum and Ronnie Wood.

m-4p

Her last album landed at No.5 in the UK Official Album Chart and she can count such artists as Bob Dylan and Bono amongst her fans. Last year, her 2008 album ‘Love Tattoo’ was named the bestselling album of modern chart history by a homegrown female Irish artist by the Official Charts Company.

Also announced this week along with her 2022 tour, Imelda will make her acting debut playing the character of Aubrey in FISHERMANS FRIENDS 2, currently filming on location in Cornwall, the movie is the sequal to the 2019 hit, based on the true story of the Sea Shanty Singing Fishermen. With Tik Tok also boosting the mass popularity of the Sea Shanty this year, Fishermans Friends 2 is destined to be a box office success on it’s release in Spring 2022. Imelda plays the newest face in Port Isaac, as a famous singer-songwriter looking to escape the world for a while.

https://ImeldaMay.lnk.to/11PTHAlbumPR

