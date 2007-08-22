The Felice Brothers announce new album FROM DREAMS TO DUST arrives September 17 via Yep Roc

The Felice Brothers have announced their new album FROM DREAMS TO DUST will be released on September 17, 2021 via Yep Roc Records. They’ve also released the official video for ‘Jazz On The Autobahn’, the second song to be released from the forthcoming album. The stop motion video was painted and constructed by Ian Felice and took over a month to complete.

“This song is a story about two people on the run. They’ve left behind their entire lives in search of something but are haunted by a feeling of looming catastrophe. They are both using each other as a means of escape,” - Ian Felice.

FROM DREAMS TO DUST sees the continuation of the new lineup of The Felice Brothers that debuted with UNDRESS, consisting of Ian Felice, who shares song-writing and vocal duties in the band with his brother James Felice, bassist Jesske Hume (Conor Oberst, Jade Bird) and drummer Will Lawrence. The album was written and produced by The Felice Brothers, and features Bright Eyes’ Nathaniel Walcott on trumpet and Mike Mogis, who mixed the album, on pedal steel.

The 12 songs that make up FROM DREAMS TO DUST follow the band’s tradition of opting to record in unconventional spaces, similar to their debut album which was recorded in an old theatre in New York and their self-titled, which was recorded in a chicken coop. The Felice Brothers found their new recording home in an 1873 church in upstate New York that Ian renovated himself. Though the church had fallen into disrepair, it was Ian’s dream to acquire the property and renovate the 30×40 one-room church.

In April, the band released ‘Inferno’, the first song to be pulled from the album, which Rolling Stone described as “a swirl of blurry adolescent recollection and Nineties pop culture ephemera” and “…a promising taste of what’s to come.”

The Felice Brothers have also announced a US tour to celebrate the release of the new album. The tour will kick off on September 16 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and will make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and many more. Tickets are on sale this Friday, June 11. Find a full list of tour dates at: http://www.thefelicebrothers.com/tour/

FROM DREAMS TO DUST Tracklist:

1. Jazz On The Autobahn

2. To-Do List

3. All The Way Down

4. Money Talks

5. Be At Rest

6. Valium

7. Inferno

8. Silverfish

9. Celebrity X

10. Land Of Yesterdays

11. Blow Him Apart

12. We Shall Live Again



Tour Details

