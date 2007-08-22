  Roger Waters ‘Comfortably Numb’ 22

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  DOWNLOAD 2023

  Courtney Marie Andrews New LP

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Glen Hansard For Ukraine

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Iron Maiden New Triple Vinyl

  Bruce Springsteen New 2022 LP

  Joe Bonamassa 2023 Tour

  Elbow Announce Ltd Edition

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Tom Waits 20th Anniversary LPs

  Chick Corea: The Montreux Years

  The Dears Back Soon

  Joanne Shaw Taylor Live 2022

  HAIM UK Tour & LP

  Pink Floyd ANIMALS Remix

  David Ford LP & Tour

  Gretchen Peters LP & Live

  Courtney Marie Andrews LP & Tour

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  Arcade Fire Tour & New LP

  Basia Bulat THE GARDEN

  Daytime TV Great Debut

  My Favourite Records

  Beth Nielsen LP & UK Tour

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chastity Brown’s LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Fest 2022

  St Vincent Adds 3 UK Tour Dates

  Download 2022 Tickets On Sale

  Chvrches Live

  Eric Gales LP & UK Tour

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  Newton Faulkner Live 2022

  New Joe Satriani LP

  New Waterboys LP

  J. McLaughlin The Montreux Years

  Cat Power New LP in 2022

  2021 - A Record Year?

  Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

  Latest Album Reviews

  The Charlatans Live

  Placebo Back in 2022

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Eric Bibb New LP & Tour

b-147

ERIC BIBB, BLUES LEGEND ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM: RIDIN’
- OUT 24 MARCH 2023, VIA REPUTE RECORDS -

FEATURING GUEST APPEARANCES FROM TAJ MAHAL, JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, RUSSELL MALONE & HABIB KOITÉ

Listen to new single ‘Family’ here: https://reputerecs.lnk.to/Family

+ HEADLINE UK + IRELAND TOUR FOR MAY 2023

b-230

By Jan Malmstrom

Blues maestro Eric Bibb has announced details of his new album RIDIN‘ and released lead single ‘Family’, listen here: https://reputerecs.lnk.to/Family

Following the release of RIDIN’ (on March 24 on Repute Records) Bibb will embark on an extensive headline UK tour throughout May 2023. Full dates and details below.

The follow-up to his multiple award-winning, critically acclaimed 2021 album DEAR AMERICA, RIDIN’ is a continuation of the vision that informs Bibb’s artistry as a modern-day Blues troubadour. Grounded in the folk and blues tradition with contemporary sensibilities, Bibb’s music continues to reflect his thoughts on current world events and his own lived experiences, whilst remaining entertaining, uplifting, inspirational and relevant.

b-426

As a songwriter, studying African American history has always been a deep well of inspiration. The true stories of my ancestors and their communities are at the heart of many of the songs on my new album - Ridin’. Together with co-writer/producer Glen Scott we’ve created a concept album focusing on the ongoing task of understanding systemic racism and purging it from our world. For all its seriousness, Ridin’ is a funky, groovy, hopeful collection of songs that feature stellar guest appearances by Taj Mahal, Jontavious Willis, Russell Malone and Habib Koité. At a time when popular political movements are attempting to delete truth from the historical record, I feel called upon to sing songs that contribute to greater understanding and much-needed unity. The making of Ridin’ has been a labour of love. We hope you’ll enjoy the journey.” ERIC BIBB

The ethos for RIDIN’ was hugely inspired by the oil painting by Eastman Johnson, A Ride For Liberty (1862) that depicts an African American family fleeing enslavement in the southern USA during the American Civil War. In Eric’s own words: “Johnson’s painting embodies all the hope, determination and courage that is at the core of the African American experience and needed now throughout the world.”

b-617

RIDIN’ is produced by Glen Scott and features Habib Koite, Taj Mahal, Steve Jordan, Tommy Sims, Harrison Kennedy, Russell Malone, Jontavious Willis as well as a host of brilliant session musicians & singers from around the globe.

A two-time Grammy Award nominee with multiple Blues Foundation awards, Eric Bibb is known and revered globally for having carved his own musical destiny with honesty and power. Eric’s father, the late Leon Bibb, was an activist, actor, and folk singer who marched at Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King. Eric’s youth was spent immersed in the Village folk scene. Names like Dylan, Baez, and Seeger were visitors to his home. He was deeply influenced by Odetta, Richie Havens, and Taj Mahal - who guests on RIDIN’ - and he has synthesized all of that into his very own style.

b-520

ERIC BIBB RIDIN’ TOUR - UK & IRELAND DATES

May 3   Basingstoke The Anvil
May 4   Pontardawe Arts Centre
May 5   Birmingham Town Hall
May 6   Wimborne Tivoli Theatre
May 8   Bury St. Edmunds The Apex
May 9   Bexhill on Sea De la Warr Pavilion
May 11 London King’s Place
May 13 Frome Cheese & Grain
May 14 Exeter Phoenix
May 16 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall
May 17 Glasgow Saint Lukes
May 19 Manchester Stoller Hall
May 20 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall
May 22 Whitley Bay Playhouse
May 23 Milton Keynes The Stables
May 25 Belfast Mandela Hall
May 26 Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre
May 28 Limerick Dolan’s
May 29 Cork Cyprus Avenue

Page: 1 2


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The All-American Rejects
The All-American Rejects
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Good & Bad - Gallery: My 2022 In Pictures
My 2022 In Pictures Chester 2022 - Gallery: Jesca Hoop
Jesca Hoop
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage