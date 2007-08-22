ERIC BIBB, BLUES LEGEND ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM: RIDIN’

- OUT 24 MARCH 2023, VIA REPUTE RECORDS -

FEATURING GUEST APPEARANCES FROM TAJ MAHAL, JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, RUSSELL MALONE & HABIB KOITÉ

Listen to new single ‘Family’ here: https://reputerecs.lnk.to/Family

+ HEADLINE UK + IRELAND TOUR FOR MAY 2023

By Jan Malmstrom

Blues maestro Eric Bibb has announced details of his new album RIDIN‘ and released lead single ‘Family’, listen here: https://reputerecs.lnk.to/Family

Following the release of RIDIN’ (on March 24 on Repute Records) Bibb will embark on an extensive headline UK tour throughout May 2023. Full dates and details below.

The follow-up to his multiple award-winning, critically acclaimed 2021 album DEAR AMERICA, RIDIN’ is a continuation of the vision that informs Bibb’s artistry as a modern-day Blues troubadour. Grounded in the folk and blues tradition with contemporary sensibilities, Bibb’s music continues to reflect his thoughts on current world events and his own lived experiences, whilst remaining entertaining, uplifting, inspirational and relevant.

“As a songwriter, studying African American history has always been a deep well of inspiration. The true stories of my ancestors and their communities are at the heart of many of the songs on my new album - Ridin’. Together with co-writer/producer Glen Scott we’ve created a concept album focusing on the ongoing task of understanding systemic racism and purging it from our world. For all its seriousness, Ridin’ is a funky, groovy, hopeful collection of songs that feature stellar guest appearances by Taj Mahal, Jontavious Willis, Russell Malone and Habib Koité. At a time when popular political movements are attempting to delete truth from the historical record, I feel called upon to sing songs that contribute to greater understanding and much-needed unity. The making of Ridin’ has been a labour of love. We hope you’ll enjoy the journey.” ERIC BIBB

The ethos for RIDIN’ was hugely inspired by the oil painting by Eastman Johnson, A Ride For Liberty (1862) that depicts an African American family fleeing enslavement in the southern USA during the American Civil War. In Eric’s own words: “Johnson’s painting embodies all the hope, determination and courage that is at the core of the African American experience and needed now throughout the world.”

RIDIN’ is produced by Glen Scott and features Habib Koite, Taj Mahal, Steve Jordan, Tommy Sims, Harrison Kennedy, Russell Malone, Jontavious Willis as well as a host of brilliant session musicians & singers from around the globe.

A two-time Grammy Award nominee with multiple Blues Foundation awards, Eric Bibb is known and revered globally for having carved his own musical destiny with honesty and power. Eric’s father, the late Leon Bibb, was an activist, actor, and folk singer who marched at Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King. Eric’s youth was spent immersed in the Village folk scene. Names like Dylan, Baez, and Seeger were visitors to his home. He was deeply influenced by Odetta, Richie Havens, and Taj Mahal - who guests on RIDIN’ - and he has synthesized all of that into his very own style.

ERIC BIBB RIDIN’ TOUR - UK & IRELAND DATES

May 3 Basingstoke The Anvil

May 4 Pontardawe Arts Centre

May 5 Birmingham Town Hall

May 6 Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

May 8 Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

May 9 Bexhill on Sea De la Warr Pavilion

May 11 London King’s Place

May 13 Frome Cheese & Grain

May 14 Exeter Phoenix

May 16 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

May 17 Glasgow Saint Lukes

May 19 Manchester Stoller Hall

May 20 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

May 22 Whitley Bay Playhouse

May 23 Milton Keynes The Stables

May 25 Belfast Mandela Hall

May 26 Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre

May 28 Limerick Dolan’s

May 29 Cork Cyprus Avenue