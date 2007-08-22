  Elbow Announce Ltd Edition

Elbow Announce Ltd Edition

e-18

ELBOW ANNOUNCE LIMITED ‘WHAT AM I WITHOUT YOU’ MUSIC BOX OUT FRIDAY 30 SEPTEMBER

ORDER HERE: https://www.theofficialmusicboxcompany.com/collections/main-collection/products/what-am-i-without-you

e-55

LIMITED AMOUNT AVAILABLE FROM MANCHESTER’S PICCADILLY RECORDS ON 29 SEPTEMBER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igJ-VqH911M

e-76

Out Friday 30th September, the Limited 1st Edition comes with individually numbered postcard. A limited amount will also be available from Manchester’s Piccadilly Records from Thursday 29th September.

e-84

‘WHAT AM I WITHOUT YOU’ is the closing track on Elbow’s ninth studio album; FLYING DREAM 1. The album was recorded at the Theatre Royal in Brighton in 2021, while closed due to the pandemic.

e-142

Uncut called it “gorgeously somnambulant, yet softly romantic,” Mojo cited the subtle complexity of the music and The Observer noted its softly articulated warmth and empathy “drawing comparisons with Talk Talk’s legendary˜ - Laughing Stock’.

e-122

Elbow are donating their share of proceeds from this Music Box to help facilitate the ongoing therapy for their good friend Mat Andrew, the former owner of Vibes Records in Bury. More info on Mat’s recovery and his GoFundMe page HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3ckgd-really-good-fundraiser

e-112

https://www.theofficialmusicboxcompany.com/collections/main-collection/products/what-am-i-without-you

https://elbow.co.uk/homepage/

e-26


