Anna Burch is sharing her new single/video, ‘With You Every Day’ from the debut album QUIT THE CURSE out now on Heavenly Recordings

UK tour dates and festival appearances plus new London show announced at Moth Club on 4th September, 2018

Observations on Anna Burch

“Frank and gratifying all the same, Burch’s tightly structured pop is an invigorating take on an evergreen sound.” - Pitchfork

“For all the sunny melodies an breezy vocals, there’s a simmering fury and unease not far beneath the surface… The bravery in hanging out such soiled laundry can’t go unnoticed, and it’s the album’s greatest asset… The fact it’s wrapped in such a lush indie-pop package only makes it more infatuating.” - Q Magazine, 4*

“With their mix of bliss-pop fizz, slacker drag and upbeat jangle, plus her crystalline vocal harmonies, Burch’s songs sound familiar but her lyrics cut straight through the warmth and sweetness..” - Uncut

“Comparisons to Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, and Eleanor Friedberger lie within her tight songwriting and infectious lyrics… ” - The Line of Best Fit

“Burch nails the thrills, anxieties, and heartbreaks that come with being in your twenties.” - Noisey

Detroit’s Anna Burch, has shared the new video for single ” With You Every Day” via The Fader. The song grapples with “the frustrations of finding out your new relationship has hit the comfortable routine stage too early”, and is taken from Anna’s debut album, Quit The Curse, out now on Heavenly Recordings.

Anna says of the video, “I love performance videos because they break the barriers of a typical concert-going experience. By infiltrating the space of the performers and highlighting the personal dynamics of the group, it draws your attention to the full sound of what the band is playing.” Watch it below:

Anna Burch - ‘With You Every Day’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxKb3YgWyU0

Anna will also visit the UK for the first time next month, and will also play a series of festival dates, including End of the Road, The Great Escape and Indietracks. With her debut London show at the Old Blue Last now sold-out, she’s just announced a new date on 4th September at London’s Moth Club

Full Tour Dates

Sunday 6th May - MANCHESTER - Sounds From The Other City (Heavenly Stage) tickets

Monday 7th May - BIRMINGHAM - Hare & Hounds tickets

Tuesday 8th May - GLASGOW - The Hug & Pint tickets

Wednesday 9th May - LONDON - Old Blue Last **SOLD OUT**

17 - 19th May - BRIGHTON - The Great Escape tickets

Sunday 20th May - LEEDS - Gold Sounds Festival tickets

Monday 21st May - BRISTOL - Crofters Rights tickets

Saturday 21st July - NORTH YORKSHIRE - Deer Shed Festival tickets

Sunday 22nd July - CHESTER - St. Mary’s Creative Space tickets

Tuesday 24th July - LEICESTER - The Musician tickets

Thursday 26th July - CARDIFF - The Moon tickets

26 - 29th July - CORNWALL - Port Eliot Festival tickets

27 - 29th July - DERBYSHIRE - Indietracks Festival tickets

30 August - 2nd September - SALISBURY - End of the Road Festival tickets

Tuesday 4th September - LONDON - Moth Club **NEW DATE ADDED** tickets

About QUIT THE CURSE

Though the deceptively complex pop of Quit The Curse marks the debut of Anna Burch, it’s anything but the green first steps of a fledgling new artist. The Detroit singer/songwriter has been visible for the better part of her years-long career singing in Frontier Ruckus, or more recently co-fronting Failed Flowers, but somewhere a vibrant collection of solo material slowly began taking form.

Growing up in Michigan, her fixation with music transitioned from a childhood of Disney and Carole King sing-alongs to more typically angsty teenage years spent covering Bright Eyes and Fiona Apple at open mic nights. By 18 she was deep into the lifestyle of the touring musician, juggling all the regular trials and changes of young life while on a schedule that would have her gone for months on end.

After a few whirlwind years of this, exhausted and feeling a little lost, she stepped away from music completely to attend grad school in Chicago. This respite lasted until 2014 when she moved to Detroit and found herself starting work in earnest on solo songs she’d been making casual demos of for a year or so. Friends had been encouraging her to dive into solo music, and one particularly enthusiastic friend, Chicago musician Paul Cherry, went so far as to assemble a band around scrappy phone demos to push for a fully realized album.

“Writing songs that I actually liked for the first time gave me a feeling of accomplishment,” Burch said, “Like, I can do this too! But working with other musicians and hearing the songs go from sad singer/songwriter tunes to arranged pop songs gave me this giddy confidence that I’d never felt before.”

The process was drawn out and various drafts and recordings came and went as the months passed. By now Anna was playing low key shows and d.i.y. tours solo and had released some early versions of a few songs on a split with fellow Detroit musician Stef Chura. Even at a slow, meticulous pace, with every step the album took closer to completion, it felt more serious and more real. After a more than a year of piecemeal recording sessions, Anna was introduced to engineer Collin Dupuis (Lana Del Rey, Angel Olsen) who helped push things energetically home, mixing the already bright songs into a state of brilliant clarity.

The nine songs that comprise Quit The Curse come on sugary and upbeat, but their darker lyrical themes and serpentine song structures are tucked neatly into what seem at first just like uncommonly catchy tunes. Burch’s crystal clear vocal harmonies and gracefully crafted songs feel so warm and friendly that it’s easy to miss the lyrics about destructive relationships, daddy issues and substance abuse that cling like spider webs to the hooky melodies. The maddeningly absent lover being sung to in ‘2 Cool 2 Care ‘, the crowded exhaustion of ‘With You Every Day’ or even the grim, paranoid tale of scoring drugs in ‘Asking 4 A Friend’ sometimes feel overshadowed by the shimmering sonics that envelop them.

“To me this album marks the end of an era of uncertainty. Writing songs about my emotional struggles helped me to work through some negative patterns in my personal life, while giving me the sense of creative agency I’d been searching for.”

Emerging from years spent as a supporting player, Quit The Curse stands as a liberation from feeling like Burch’s own songwriting voice was just out of reach - an opportunity, finally, for the world at large to hear what’s been on her mind for quite a while.

Heavenly Recordings release the album in the UK and Europe, with Polyvinyl releasing in the US.

Order Quit The Curse:

