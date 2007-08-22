CHICK COREA: THE MONTREUX YEARS

Montreux Jazz Festival and BMG today announce the next instalment in The Montreux Years series with Chick Corea: The Montreux Years. Available Friday 23 September 2022, the album is a collection of Chick Corea’s finest performances at the Montreux Jazz Festival between 1981 and 2010. The recording will be available in multi-format configurations, including superior audiophile heavy weight vinyl, CD and on streaming services, in superlative HD MQA audio.

Chick Corea is considered one of the foremost jazz pianists of the post John Coltrane era and participated in the birth of jazz fusion. Throughout his career, the American jazz pianist was a regular fixture at the Montreux Jazz Festival, having performed at the festival 23 times. The performances in this new collection are curated from six of those shows, opening with the 2001 live performance ‘Fingerprints’, from his Grammy Award winning album TRILOGY.

Followers of the jazz fusion pioneer can immerse themselves in the timeless material that defined Chick’s career, which includes the track ‘Bud Powell’ from the 1997 album REMEMBERING BUD POWELL. Exploring Chick’s repertoire of classic material, Chick Corea: The Montreux Years includes the tracks ‘Quartet No.2′ from 1981’s THREE QUARTETS and ‘Trinkle Tinkle’ from 1972’s PIANO IMPROVISATIONS VOL. 2.

A 23-time Grammy winner, and keyboard virtuoso, Chick Corea will be remembered as a musical legend, after five decades of unparalleled creativity. Chick is the fourth-most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, with 65 nominations. He’s also earned 3 Latin Grammy Awards, the most of any artist in the Best Instrumental Album category. Even after his death, Chick Corea continues to live on in the hearts of fans across the world and will continue to be remembered for his illustrious, awe-inspiring career.

Launched in 2021, THE MONTREUX YEARS is the embodiment of the spirit of the Montreux Jazz Festival and the legacy of its much-loved founder, Claude Nobs. Nobs refused to compromise on quality or settle for anything other than the best and this ethos lives on in the superb quality of the recordings compiled in ‘The Montreux Years’. Mastering has been performed by Tony Cousins at London’s iconic Metropolis Studios, incorporating MQA to capture the original sound of the special live performances. Like previous releases of the series, CHICK COREA: THE MONTREUX YEARS will be accompanied by exclusive liner notes and previously unseen photography.

Available to pre-order now and released on Friday 23 September, CHICK COREA: THE MONTREUX YEARS is the sixth instalment of the Montreux Years series, which began with music titans Nina Simone and Etta James, followed by Marianne Faithful and Muddy Waters, and the 2022 release from John McLaughlin. Having received critical acclaim worldwide, both NINA SIMONE: THE MONTREUX YEARS and JOHN McLAUGHLIN: THE MONTREUX YEARS, debuted at #1 on the UK Official Jazz and Blues album chart.