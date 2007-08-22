  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Frank Turner LP, Tour & Single

  Joe Satriani’s G3 New LP & Tour

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Anna Burch 1st LP & UK Tour

  Beth Hart UK Tour 2018

  Two New Must-Have Albums

  Hampton Court June Festival

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Jennifer Warnes New Album in April

  How To Choose The Best Guitar

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Best New Album Reviews

  Download 2018 So Far…

  Glen Hansard Album Review

  My Best Albums of 2017

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Album Of The Year?

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Nitin Sawhney New Live LP

  Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live CD/DVD

  Grandaddy Live

  George Vjestica’s Bandante

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

Ray LaMontagne Live

mp-29

Apollo Manchester, 13 May 2018

It was back in 2004 that I first heard Mr LaMontagne via his wonderful debut album called TROUBLE. On hearing the first track of the album I was immediately attracted to his distinctive voice which was both gravely and smooth at the same time - very unusual. Then the title song convinced me that I was listening to a rather special singer/songwriter. But it’s taken till 2018 to put live meat on the bones…This was a seated show and one that boasted a capacity audience of nearly 3,000 along with fans from almost all adult age groups.

rp-19

A young London based singer songwriter called Freya Ridings opened the show seated at her electronic keyboard and looking almost lost against a heavy dark curtain and on the Apollo’s massive stage. I knew nothing about this young lady but suspect that after witnessing her performance

I may well hear much more about her in the future. Her voice is young, fluid and sweet. Her own songs were gentle, emotional and melodic. She also performed a Hozier cover which was brave and effective but her cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Maps’ was superb. The audience showed genuine enthusiasm and gratitude with loud applause after each song - a triumph for the young Londoner. You can download her debut (and only) album from Amazon.

Setlist

Wishbone
Ultraviolet
Work Song (Hozier cover)
You Mean The World To Me
Unconditional
Maps (Yeah Yeah Yeahs cover)
Lost Without You

https://freyaridings.com/

mp-19

I don’t think I have ever seen the Apollo as full as it was, certainly not for a seated show. As the lights dimmed, the curtains were drawn to reveal a simple architecteral archway with blue, clouded sky beyond. It became clear that this was to be a solo acoustic show with a single instrumentalist alongside. With little fanfare LaMontagne and his bass guitar player appeared under the archway to the rear of the stage and began to play, accompanied by huge acclaim.

Now I don’t know whether LaMontagne has changed his voice since those early days but that gravelly sound appears to have been replaced by something altogether more fluid and gentle. In fact it was akin to a summer morning mist rolling gently over fields. In other words, beautiful. The opening songs were from earlier albums which I did not recognise but it became obvious that the setlist would would feature favourites from his most popular albums. Even his latest creation only contributed three songs to the set. It wasn’t till the fourth song that LaMontagne greeted the audience which up to that point had been a low key introduction.

Page: 1 2 3 4


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Wrexham - Gallery: Bellowhead
Bellowhead
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Manchester 2018 - Gallery: Freya Ridings
Freya Ridings Manchester 2018 - Gallery: Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage