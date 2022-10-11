Feels Like Home Tour

Floral Pavilion, New Brighton, 11 October 2022

Supported By Sam Richardson





Back in 2012 I was introduced to Faulkner’s music via his WRITE IT ON YOUR SKIN Lp. Back then my interest in UK singer/songwriters had been awakened by several great local performers. Faulkner’s music and performance further boosted my interest, despite the fact that UK radio appeared to be ignoring some quite brilliant talent which really hampered public awareness. David Gray is but one example of talent ignored by the media at large when he initially released the wonderful WHITE LADDER Lp. But the broadcast media led by the BBC eventually woke up and promoted several singer/songwriters including Faulkner whose 2007 release HAND BUILT BY ROBOTS and several singles from it (including a classic cover of Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’) sold very well.

But despite being a Faulkner admirer I have never managed to witness a live performance, until now. He was performing at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton, Wirral, a venue I have never visited and knew little about. The venue proved to be a pleasant surprise. Situated on the banks of the Mersey and looking out across to Liverpool’s night-lights, this modern venue offered everything a visitor would need including several friendly and helpful staff, and adjacent free parking aplenty. Inside the venue offered seating at different levels for over 800 punters and a stage for for a musical king. Acoustically, it proved to almost perfect. Unusually, the venue was packed for the show’s unknown support act, singer/songwriter Sam Richardson.

It’s not unusual for support acts to be rather disappointing, but not so on the night. Richardson arrived as a stranger but left as a friend. His connection with the capacity audience was immediate and genuine. His folk songs strongly flavoured with a country vibe pleased everyone. Along with a powerful but fluid voice came his guitar playing which was special. Every song required a welcome explanantion laced with truckloads of humour. The audience loved it…Richardson has a way with words and melody with one song in particular causing quite a stir. ‘Fighting With) A Wrecking Ball’ was my pick of the set with its rocky edge, passionate performance and strong melody. Audience nicely warmed, Faulkner eventually entered to a rousing welcome.