Chester Live Rooms, Chester, 19 November 2019

Back in 1999 I attended a 10 day music festival in Ireland in county Cork. It was held in a wonderful place called Liss Ard and attended by hundreds of the most dedicated and serious Irish music fans. To give you a flavour of the festival’s quality it included John Cale, Nick Cave, Pulp, John Martyn, Bernard Butler, Bonny Prince Billy, Japan’s wonderful Cornelius, Handsome Family, Mark Eitzel, Afro Celt Sound System, Arab Strap, Drugstore and many more. It was here I met Justin Sullivan who performed several solo acoustic shows. Sullivan attended with his partner Joolz who was there for the literary segment of the festival and read her opwn prose. It was a very special event and I got to like and respect Sullivan a lot but, until now, have never witnessed a performance by his band New Model Army.

The Chester Live Rooms is the city’s best rock venue by a country mile and of late has featured some excellent talent. Now this is very handy as it’s my home town so when New Model Army came to town, I quickly put my hand up… But first on tonight’s venue is a band I did not know. Headsticks hail from Stoke On Trent in Staffordshire so this venue cpould be loosely described as local.

It’s the first time I’ve attended The Live Rooms to find a long line of punters waiting to enter the venue. It then struck me that Headsticks may have brought along many of its loyal fans and as their show started (without ceremony) the ruckus that ensued proved that this was the case. Tranter exploded out of the blocks and continued to display a rare passion and enthusiasm. Steve Dunn was superb on electric and acoustic guitars while the bass section provided a floor-shaking, solid foundation. I am not familiar with the band’s music but loved the political and special musical themes underpinned by powerful melodies. Midway through the set and Tranter recited the most beautiful and heartfelt poem exploring despair and hope. The fans’ enthusiasm built through the show and included some pretty skilful backing vocals…I was deeply impressed by the band’s performance and frankly could not think of a better folk/punk/rock warm-up act for the feature band.

