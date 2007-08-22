  Live Rock For Dads’ Day

  Felice Brothers New LP

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Martha Wainwright New LP

  Dot Allison’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Nina Simone Etta James Montreux

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  Hampton Court Palace Fest 2021

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Live Rock For Dads’ Day

h-310

GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE FATHER’S DAY

NEW LIVE SHOWS FROM DAVID GILMOUR, JIMI HENDRIX, LED ZEPPELIN & METALLICA

h-84

WATCH THE MADE FOR DAD MOVES COLLECTION NOW: https://qello.com/app/collections/top-picks-for-dad

h-412

CLIPS

David Gilmour - Remember That Night 2007 - Wish You Were Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80-auNBXPJQ

Jimi Hendrix - Live at Monterey - Purple Haze: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF96YdxqXvg

Led Zeppelin - The Song Remains The Same - Rock Roll: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2HBDT9JXX8

Metallica - The Big Four: Live From Sofia, Bulgaria - Master of Puppets: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqMmMWNn45c

h-114

14 June 2021, Montreal: Qello Concerts by Stingray, the world’s leading concert streaming service, has curated a very special line-up of performances, Made For Dad Moves, to celebrate Father’s Day around the world. The perfect treat for Dads new and old, the Father’s Day collection features brand-new performances from legends such as David Gilmour, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin alongside Qello Concerts’ immense library of performances from the greatest artists to ever grace the stage.

h-67

An icon of Dads around the world, Pink Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour gives a breath-taking  live performance from the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London, in Remember That Night, performing tracks from his solo catalogue as well as hits from his former band including ‘Wish You Were Here’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’. Another guitar legend, Jimi Hendrix shows off his staggering stage presence in Live at Monterey. Recorded over 40 years ago, the galvanizing US debut of The Jimi Hendrix Experience propelled Hendrix and his bandmates to the top ranks of international rock royalty.

h-57

Meanwhile, rock gods Metallica shook the very earth as part of a special concert The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria, where they performed alongside other titans such as Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. Finally, Led Zeppelin, in The Song Remains the Same, take us back to 1976 and their legendary run of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In addition to the new titles, Dads will be able to indulge in an unparalleled collection of performances from the world’s most iconic artists, suitable for every kind of Dad. For laid-back jazz and folk fans there’s Miles Davis Live in Munich, B.B. King Live at Soundstage and Mumford & Sons Dust and Thunder: Live in South Africa. For something heavier, blow the roof off with electric performances from Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Pearl Jam. Finally, wall-to-wall classics from The Rolling Stones, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Billy Joel, The Who and Eagles will make this the most rockin’ Father’s Day ever.

h-211

Ahead of Father’s Day, Qello Concerts by Stingray yearly subscription is currently discounted with 55% off ($64.75 only) until June 20.

https://store.stingray.com/en/qello/gift?utm_stingray_id=e0987da0a853&utm_campaign=qc_fd2021&utm_source=editorial&utm_medium=press-release&utm_content=

https://www.stingray.com/

https://www.qello.com/

h-72


Back

Liverpool - Gallery: New York Dolls
New York Dolls
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

16/6/21 - Gallery: Morning Walk 1
Morning Walk 1 Village Religious Ceremony - Gallery: My Italy 2
My Italy 2
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage