14 June 2021, Montreal: Qello Concerts by Stingray, the world’s leading concert streaming service, has curated a very special line-up of performances, Made For Dad Moves, to celebrate Father’s Day around the world. The perfect treat for Dads new and old, the Father’s Day collection features brand-new performances from legends such as David Gilmour, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin alongside Qello Concerts’ immense library of performances from the greatest artists to ever grace the stage.

An icon of Dads around the world, Pink Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour gives a breath-taking live performance from the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London, in Remember That Night, performing tracks from his solo catalogue as well as hits from his former band including ‘Wish You Were Here’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’. Another guitar legend, Jimi Hendrix shows off his staggering stage presence in Live at Monterey. Recorded over 40 years ago, the galvanizing US debut of The Jimi Hendrix Experience propelled Hendrix and his bandmates to the top ranks of international rock royalty.

Meanwhile, rock gods Metallica shook the very earth as part of a special concert The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria, where they performed alongside other titans such as Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax. Finally, Led Zeppelin, in The Song Remains the Same, take us back to 1976 and their legendary run of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In addition to the new titles, Dads will be able to indulge in an unparalleled collection of performances from the world’s most iconic artists, suitable for every kind of Dad. For laid-back jazz and folk fans there’s Miles Davis Live in Munich, B.B. King Live at Soundstage and Mumford & Sons Dust and Thunder: Live in South Africa. For something heavier, blow the roof off with electric performances from Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Pearl Jam. Finally, wall-to-wall classics from The Rolling Stones, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Billy Joel, The Who and Eagles will make this the most rockin’ Father’s Day ever.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Qello Concerts by Stingray yearly subscription is currently discounted with 55% off ($64.75 only) until June 20.

