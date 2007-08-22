  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Martha Wainwright New LP

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Foo Fighters 2022 Live

g-124

FOO FIGHTERS Announce 2022 UK Stadium Shows Includes A Return To London Stadium June 30th & July 2nd
Tickets On General Sale Friday 20th August at 9am BST
MEDECINE AT MIDNIGHT Out Now

Currently returning rock & roll to stages across the U.S., Foo Fighters have announced 4 UK stadium shows for Summer 2022. These shows will no doubt be the concert highlight of next year and will be the band’s first shows in the UK since their headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival summer 2019.

g-510

Following the release of their critically acclaimed #1 album, MEDECINE AT MIDNIGHT (http://foofighters.co/MAM), earlier this year, Foo Fighters made an historic return to the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden, playing the city’s first full capacity show in more than a year. More recently, the band has begun a series of sold-out headline dates and a triumphant headline set closing out this year’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

“We can’t fucking wait to get back to the UK!” Dave Grohl said. “It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll.”

g-2221

Kicking off at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on the 25th June 2022, the run includes a date at Birmingham’s Villa Park and a return to London Stadium for two huge dates on 30th June and 2nd July. Support for the dates will come from St Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Hot Milk and Loose Articles (see below for details).

g-3121

Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday (20th August) at 9am from HERE: https://www.foofighters.com/tour-dates/

g-313

FOO FIGHTERS UK DATES

June

Sat 25th Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (w/St Vincent & Loose Articles)
Mon 27th Birmingham, Villa Park (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)
Thur 30th London, London Stadium (w/ St Vincent & Shame)

July

#Sat 2nd London, London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

g-223

https://www.foofighters.com/


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Black Stone Cherry
Black Stone Cherry
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

6am 12/8/21 - Gallery: A Walk On The Wild Side
A Walk On The Wild Side A Life - Gallery: Joe Cocker
Joe Cocker
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage