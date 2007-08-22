FOO FIGHTERS Announce 2022 UK Stadium Shows Includes A Return To London Stadium June 30th & July 2nd

Currently returning rock & roll to stages across the U.S., Foo Fighters have announced 4 UK stadium shows for Summer 2022. These shows will no doubt be the concert highlight of next year and will be the band’s first shows in the UK since their headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival summer 2019.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed #1 album, MEDECINE AT MIDNIGHT (http://foofighters.co/MAM), earlier this year, Foo Fighters made an historic return to the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden, playing the city’s first full capacity show in more than a year. More recently, the band has begun a series of sold-out headline dates and a triumphant headline set closing out this year’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

“We can’t fucking wait to get back to the UK!” Dave Grohl said. “It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll.”





Kicking off at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on the 25th June 2022, the run includes a date at Birmingham’s Villa Park and a return to London Stadium for two huge dates on 30th June and 2nd July. Support for the dates will come from St Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Hot Milk and Loose Articles (see below for details).

FOO FIGHTERS UK DATES

June

Sat 25th Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (w/St Vincent & Loose Articles)

Mon 27th Birmingham, Villa Park (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

Thur 30th London, London Stadium (w/ St Vincent & Shame)

July

Sat 2nd London, London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.





https://www.foofighters.com/