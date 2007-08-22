ANNOUNCED AS 2020 DOWNLOAD HEADLINERS: KISS IRON MAIDEN SYSTEM OF A DOWN

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced IRON MAIDEN, KISS and SYSTEM OF A DOWN as its 2020 headliners, plus Deftones, Korn, The Offspring, Disturbed and more of the world’s most exciting bands in rock, pop punk, hardcore and metal yet to be announced. The three-day festival takes place 12 - 14 June 2020 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets will be on sale at 2pm on Wednesday 25th September via https://www.downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

IRON MAIDEN will return to Donington next year to headline Download Festival on Saturday night, in what will be one of only two homecoming UK festival shows in 2020. The London band have had countless No.1 records, including their most recent studio double album, 2015’s THE BOOK OF SOULS, in over 40 countries, as well as being hailed as one of the greatest live acts of all time. They’ve spent the summer on their historic and critically acclaimed Legacy Of The Beast North American tour, based on their award winning mobile game of the same name, which has been deemed by fans and national and rock media alike as ‘Maiden’s most monumental show and best setlist ever’ so get ready Downloaders, this is one performance you won’t want to miss.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson says, “Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show. This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It’s home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

After an epic and well documented 45-year career that launched an era of rock’n roll, the legendary KISS will perform in the UK at Download Festival 2020, in a UK Exclusive. They embarked on their final ever tour earlier this year under the appropriately named END OF THE ROAD, and known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS have proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock’n roll, and one of the best headliners Donington has ever seen. With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, it won’t just be KISS Army fans who will be blown away with their final Download performance next year.

“I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them. KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank You for always showing up for us.” - Gene Simmons, KISS

“Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle. We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our veins.” - Paul Stanley, KISS

Also headlining Download Festival 2020 will be SYSTEM OF A DOWN in a UK Exclusive. With just 5 studio albums, the Californian/Armenian band have earned themselves a worldwide following, never failing to put on a mind-blowing performance.

Shavo Odadjian, System of A Down said: “From our appearances to many of my favourite bands’, Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We’re proud and excited to continue its legacy.”

Since Deftones’ inception, the multi-platinum, Grammy-Winning alternative rock band from Sacramento have released seven albums and sold over 10 million albums worldwide which include fan-favourite tracks ‘My Own Summer (Shove It)’, ‘Change (House Of Flies)’, and ‘Swerve City’.

Drummer Abe Cunningham said: “Download has been a big part of our history. The fans and organisers have always shown us so much love and support, so when the opportunity to play arises, we answer the call!”