The Deaf Institute Manchester, 22 May 2017.

Luke Sital-Singh was brought up in the small south west London town of New Malden, birthplace of folk legend John Martyn. The youngest of 3 brothers, Luke’s parents

encouraged their sons to pick up musical instruments. Piano, saxophone, guitar and the flute were all part of the Sital-Singh ensemble with Luke taking up the violin at

age 11. After picking up his brothers guitar, he has never looked back. The ever compelling and emotionally captivating young songwriter has his roots in an eclectic mix

of songsmiths both young and old, from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell to Damien Rice, Josh Ritter and Tallest Man On Earth. Though a new artist and

relatively unexposed, he has already established himself within BBC’s Introducing arena, gaining him a slot at Glastonbury 2010.

Luke Sital-Singh released his first EP, Fail for You, in late 2012. Produced by veteran Irish producer Iain Archer (Snow Patrol, Jake Bugg), the four songs had a haunting,

intimate quality that drew comparisons to Bon Iver and Jeff Buckley and earned him considerable airplay in the U.K. Sital-Singh released a second EP in the spring of 2013

called Old Flint, which opened the doors to several tours, key spots on the U.K. festival circuit, and eventually landed him a deal with British major Parlophone Records.

Tornados, his third EP and first for Parlophone, found him again working with Iain Archer and was released in late 2013. The EP found Sital-Singh expanding his usually spare

sound with the introduction of a full complement of backing musicians, bringing a newfound complexity to his music. He then appeared on the BBC Sound of 2014 long list, and

soon after confirmed the details of his debut album, THE FIRE INSIDE, which was due for release midway through that year. Two years later, Sital-Singh had split from his

major-label and headed out to record what would be his sophomore album. Heading to the remote Attica Audio in Donegal, Ireland, with producer Tommy McLaughlin (Villagers),

Sital-Singh stripped back everything, being joined by just a small backing band to help deliver the personal and reflective 2017 release TIME IS A RIDDLE.

“He’s the consummate performer; faultless, skilful, and humble.”

Few UK singer/songwriters have impressed me as much as Sital-Singh in recent years. His debut album revealed a major talent in the making. His latest album is even better.

It’s a moving and inspiring accomplishment with its poetic and meaningful lyrics, mind-grabbing melodies and expressive vocal performances. It’s a major 2017 album that puts

recent million-selling releases in the deep, dark shade. The opportunity to witness a live performance from this young man was an exciting prospect albeit at Manchester’s

Deaf Institute which is not one of my favourite venues. However, for singer/songwriters the small venue boasts wonderful acoustic quality and always an appreciative

Manchester audience.

The venue was crammed when Sital-Singh hit the stage. Performing on his own with guitar and keyboards, he struck me as a modest character with a childish

sparkle in his bespectacled eyes. He opened the show with ‘Cynic’ from his new album. Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar he was immediately at home playing this slow

and emotive song with its strong folk flavour. I was actually a tiny bit surprised by the power and range of his voice but not by his ability to accurately express the

song’s beautiful lyrics while not overplaying them.

As he progressed through the evening several of my personal favourites from the new album were played including the distinctive and epic ‘Oh My God’. He moved to keyboards to perform

the heart-breaking and utterly beautiful ‘Until The Night Is Done’ with the now standard massive roar of appreciation from his audience. But there are more likeable sides to

this young man which endeared him to the assembled throng. His humour was infectious as he invited us to cheer louder and even to hail a new song that had never been heard before with

“You’ve not heard it yet, use your head!” The banter was continuous and at times self-depreciating as he recounted mishaps on the well-travelled touring road.

The superb setlist included also included songs from his first album including the final song ‘Fail For You’ and ‘Nothing Stays The Same’. One of the evening’s many highlights was his

duet with support act Ciaran Avery to deliver a Ryan Adams classic, ‘Oh My Sweet Carolina’. In truth, I was taken aback by Sital-Sigh’s performance which exceeded even my high expectations.

While we were being seduced by this young man’s skill and on-stage artistry, on the other side of Manchester a terrifying drama was unfolding at the city’s largest music venue.

I discovered later that one of Sital-Singh’s audience had two daughter’s at the fateful concert which were thankfully unharmed. On such a night Sital-Singh represented a sign of hope

and love. This was one performance that I will not forget in a hurry from a very fine artist who deserves to succeed internationally.