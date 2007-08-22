|
|
My Favourite Album 2019
By my reckoning, 2019 has not been the best of music release years, however, it is a year that has offered just a few beautiful and highly emotional albums which feature here. It is to my regret that more musicians have not spoken out against our departure from the EU and the tendency for ruling politicians to move further to the right of the political spectrum. In my opinion much of the music that has bombarded our radio airwaves can hardly be regarded as high quality and meaningful music, including some of the latest rap and dance genres. In addition to my favourite albums (I hesitate to call them ‘best albums of the year’ as I only get to hear a small percentage of the year’s releases) I have also featured something started a couple of years ago which is a selection of our exclusive images taken during our ‘live year 2019′. We have witnessed some great live shows but in 2019 we have also noticed a diminution of sound quality through poor stage sound management (while stage lighting seems to have improved over previous years). With ticket prices rising and discretionary spending decreasing it’s vital to offer punters the best value for their investment. Finally, it worries us that a publicly funded BBC radio stations and TV are increasingly dominating and influencing what we get to hear and buy, with relatively few acts receiving copious amounts of airplay whilst the most talented go hungry. It’s time for those in power to investigate to establish what is happening here in the UK.
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds GHOSTEEN. Ghosteen Ltd/Awal Recordings Ltd
Jess Mac Cormack NOW. Secret City Records
Lana Del Rey NORMAN F**CKING ROCKWELL! Polydor
Glen Hansard THIS WILD WILLING. Plateau/ANTI
Joy Williams FRONT PORCH. Sensibility Recordings/Thirty Tigers
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes END OF SUFFERING. International Death Cul
Fontaines D.C. DOGREL. Partisan Records
Jens Carelius OPSI. Jansen Records
Luke Sital-Singh A GOLDEN STATE. Raygun
Damien Jurado IN THE SHAPE OF A STORM. Loose
Page: 1 2
|
|